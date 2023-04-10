logo
Japan defies global trend with fresh support for OpenAI

Japan

TL;DR Breakdown

  • OpenAI receives fresh support from Japan despite global bans and uncertainties.
  • Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, expressed the country’s interest in incorporating AI technology into government systems, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.
  • OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, stated the company is considering opening an office and expanding Japanese language services.

Despite a recent ban on the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in Italy and concerns about data protection, Japan has shown its support for the artificial intelligence (AI) company.

The Japanese government has stated that it would consider incorporating AI technology into government systems, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as long as privacy and cybersecurity issues are addressed.

Japan’s support for OpenAI

During a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno expressed his support for OpenAI and its technology.

Matsuno stated that the government would consider adopting OpenAI’s technology if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are addressed. Altman stated that OpenAI is considering opening an office in the country and extending Japanese language services.

In a press conference in Tokyo, Altman expressed his enthusiasm for creating something exceptional for the citizens in the country. He also stressed the importance of engaging with the remarkable talent in the country and enhancing the proficiency of the company’s models in the Japanese language and its cultural nuances.

Japan’s focus on AI and cybersecurity

Despite the global trend of countries banning AI technology due to privacy concerns, the Asian country has remained focused on utilizing AI to benefit its citizens.

Japan recognizes the benefits of AI and how it can be used to alleviate the burden on government employees by performing administrative tasks. However, the government also acknowledges the importance of maintaining data protection.

In response to Italy’s ban on OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, Matsuno stated that although the “Italian government has put a temporary ban on the use of ChatGPT due to information protection,” the country also considers that the technology has “benefits and advantages.”

The Japanese government plans to monitor the technology and take necessary measures to prevent the leak of secret information and personal data.

Universities take action

Universities in Japan have also taken action to address concerns about the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot by students. According to The Independent, Sophia University in Tokyo has banned the use of the chatbot by students to write assignments such as essays, reports, and theses.

The university noted that “the use of text, program source code, calculation results generated by ChatGPT and other AI chatbots are not permitted on any assignments such as reaction papers, reports, essays and thesis, as the student themselves does not create them.”

The University of Tokyo and Tohoku University have also published new guidelines on the use of AI chatbots, emphasizing that reports must be created by students themselves and cannot be created solely with the help of AI.

Tohoku University has warned its teachers that the use of generative AI tools for assessing and translating unpublished research results can unintentionally leak data to the service provider.

Despite these concerns, the Japanese government continues to support AI technology and OpenAI, recognizing the benefits it can bring to its citizens.

OpenAI’s consideration of opening an office there and extending Japanese language services demonstrates the country’s importance as a potential market for the company.

Jai Hamid is an enthusiastic writer whose current area of interest is the blockchain sector.

