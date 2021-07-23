TL;DR Breakdown

Twitter hasn’t been critical of cryptocurrencies as the CEO made efforts to integrate BTC.

The integration of BTC with the Twitter platform resulted in Twitter Tip Jar.

Jack Dorsey, the man behind Twitter, has revealed that a future of Twitter integrated with BTC exists.

Jack Dorsey, the current Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has revealed much about his plans of integrating Bitcoin with the platform. This is indeed a new concept that is still in the works. The recent introduction to Twitter Tip Jar was just a peek into the future, it seems.

In the recent Q2 earnings call, the CEO revealed that in the near future, there are plans to change the way Twitter functions with the help of Bitcoin integration and expansion into Twitter’s products and subscriptions like Super Follows.

Jack Dorsey considers BTC as the currency of the people

Jack Dorsey has revealed that his and the company’s primary eyes have been set on integrating Twitter with Bitcoin and giving the users of the platform what they want. This is the first instance that the CEO has publicly revealed his intentions regarding cryptocurrencies.

Twitter revealed that it would be giving off 140 NFTs at no cost to people on Twitter, and this is a sign that the CEO has already planned great things in mind. It seems that Jack is taking crypto to the moon.

Twitter is not alone

Twitter is not the only social media platform that is coming up with the idea of integrating Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with their platform. Facebook is also preparing for the launch of Diem crypto.

The Diem crypto is a stablecoin that will be integrated with Facebook Pay. The difference between Twitter and FB is that the former is looking to implement Bitcoin as a native internet open standard.