logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Is SEC threatening the crypto community with its actions?

TL;DR Breakdown
  • Is the SEC threatening the crypto sector with its actions?
  • The crypto industry is unhappy with the agency
  • Quintenz highlights the importance of regulation in the sector

In the last few months, the United States SEC has been targeting firms and assets in the crypto industry with different actions. Asides from its protracted case with Ripple, the regulator, has been working overtime across the market. However, some market figures feel the agency is threatening the crypto community with the several actions it has embarked upon. An Ex-CFTC executive has now waded into the issue in a recent interview where he talked about the various issues the agency has with traders.

The crypto sector is unhappy with the SEC

Former CFTC executive Brian Quintenz mentioned that he was aware that the entire crypto community is unhappy with the agency, although they are accepting of its regulations. During the interview, Quintenz mentioned how cumbersome the agency’s environment for regulation has created.

He also mentioned that most market participants want the CFTC to create friendly laws. He noted that traders and firms in the market want regulations that will tally with the new technologies, and unfortunately, the regulatory agency is not forthcoming on that aspect. Quintenz also mentioned that the rules should be able to provide room for the technologies to be able to reach the predicted heights.

Quintenz highlights the importance of regulation in the sector

During a farewell statement at the end of his tenure, Quintenz listed some of his achievements and developments in the crypto industry . Some of them included the Bitcoin Futures contract, among other initiatives. He mentioned that the CFTC talked to him about his initiative because they believe it could still be helpful for the future of the crypto community. Quintenz noted that some regulatory agencies have refused to accept change and have been making laws that would frustrate change across the crypto industry.

He mentioned that if they were serious about making a tremendous regulatory oversight in the crypto sector, it would create laws that would foster change and increase security. The former CFTC boss also discussed how the agency targeted crypto as securities. He mentioned that the change would impose requirements that companies creating digital assets cannot meet. However, Quintenz feels that regulation is still something that will help the growth of the crypto market rather than mar its progress, as projected by some experts. Although he concedes that regulations can be confining, the good ones would eventually help traders in the long run.

Owotunse Adebayo

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Related News

Hot Stories

Is SEC threatening the crypto community with its actions?
03 October, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL shows stable dynamics at $32.2 after a bearish run
03 October, 2022
2 mins read
What's going on with Credit Suisse?
03 October, 2022
2 mins read
Oryen (ORY), Fantom (FTM) And Pancakeswap (CAKE) Could Make You A Millionaire
03 October, 2022
2 mins read
Don’t Be The Guy That Didn't Buy Uniglo.io (GLO) And Missed Out Like Most On Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH)
03 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

What's going on with Credit Suisse?
03 October, 2022
2 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and SOL
01 October, 2022
2 mins read
Solana restarted for the 8th time. What went wrong this time?
01 October, 2022
2 mins read
LUNC is finally deflationary
01 October, 2022
2 mins read
Is Africa winning in crypto adoption?
01 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us