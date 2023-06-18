Is generative AI coming for our jobs? – Here is the deal

TL;DR Breakdown

Generative AI is steadily carving its niche in an increasingly digital world. It’s a technology that’s been on our radars for over a decade, and its effects are starting to ripple across diverse sectors.

From medicine and law to teaching and accountancy, the potent capabilities of these AI systems are challenging the status quo of professional work. But does this transformation spell doom for jobs, or is there more to the story?

The emerging role of generative AI in the professional landscape

Generative AI has a unique promise – to democratize access to high-level expertise. In a world where specialized advice often carries a hefty price tag and traditional systems across health, justice, and education frequently fall short, this technology offers a glimmer of hope.

With generative AI, complex tasks like coding and drafting compelling documents, once the domain of skilled professionals, can now be executed with impressive efficiency.

But this is not your traditional AI; its reach extends far beyond the confines of routine or mundane tasks. The AI of today refutes the misconception that artificial thinking is a prerequisite for tasks requiring creativity or judgment.

These systems don’t need to ‘reason’ like a lawyer to produce an effective contract or ‘understand’ anatomy like a doctor to offer sound medical advice.

Predictably, professionals are reacting to this innovation in myriad ways. Some, like architects, are excited about the potential that generative AI brings. Others, particularly those with data-centric professions such as auditors, feel threatened by the imminent automation of their roles.

Generative AI in business

In the business world, leaders are starting to take generative AI more seriously. A study by MIT researchers showed that white-collar tasks like writing company emails or crafting press releases saw a productivity boost of nearly 40% with ChatGPT.

Concurrently, some companies are exploring the technology as a means to cut costs by reducing staff. The online learning company Domestika, for instance, reportedly let go of nearly half of its Spanish workforce, banking on generative AI to handle content translation and marketing.

While some see this job reduction as premature, Goldman Sachs research anticipates automation could threaten up to 300 million full-time jobs globally.

Nonetheless, many professionals argue that AI will remain limited to routine tasks, insisting the complexity of their roles requires the personal touch of a human expert.

However, these claims are contestable. Generative AI’s capabilities already surpass routine tasks. Moreover, the notion of requiring ‘personal attention’ may not be as critical as many believe.

People often prefer convenient online tools over human interaction for tasks like tax return submissions. What matters to people, ultimately, is reliable and effective solutions, whether they come from AI or human professionals.

Professionals need to adapt, and educators need to reorient their teaching towards skills that will matter in an AI-dominant future. The skills needed are no longer just traditional knowledge-based capabilities but include data science, design thinking, risk management, and knowledge engineering.

The focus shouldn’t be solely on teaching coding – an area where AI is already excelling. Rather, we should prepare for the emergence of new roles, like ‘prompt optimisers,’ who are skilled in getting the best responses from generative AI systems.

Companies that rely on traditional business models need to rethink their strategies. Instead of relying on building larger teams of traditional professionals, they should pivot towards developing and leveraging generative AI applications to deliver more effective and efficient solutions for their clients.

