Is China doing anything to fix its economy?

China, the globe’s second-largest powerhouse, appears to be on the edge of an economic precipice, with indications of a prolonged slump looming ominously on the horizon. To the consternation of many, a spiraling property conundrum casts a shadow on its financial stability.

Yet, the world watches, eyebrow raised, as this colossal nation seemingly hesitates in taking bold strides to mend its post-pandemic recuperation. Why the wait, China?

Xi’s Priorities: National Security over Economy?

Let’s cut through the fog. Some attribute China’s tentative stance to President Xi Jinping’s almost obstinate focus on national security. This focus, they argue, is counterproductive, sending potential investors scrambling for the hills.

Christopher Beddor of Gavekal Dragonomics aptly captures the sentiment. He believes that Beijing’s vague instructions leave officials mired in uncertainty, resulting in a consequential policy inertia. Instead of robust action, there’s reluctance, and in the world of economy, time equates money.

Then there’s another angle: the ingrained ideologies of the Communist Party. The power tug-of-war between the state and the private sector might be stifling innovative policy discussions. With a leadership deck laden with Xi loyalists, it’s possible the echo chamber is muffling the urgency’s true magnitude.

Historic Resilience versus Current Reality

Historically, China has demonstrated resilience. During the 2008-2009 financial meltdown, China was a beacon of proactive response. Fast forward to now, and there’s a glaring disparity.

Despite the turbulence in the air, the Beijing administration remains oddly silent, barring a few ambiguous statements.

It’s concerning, especially when globally renowned economists agree that China desperately needs a rejuvenation strategy to stimulate consumption and buoy business confidence. Tax cuts, vouchers, incentives – where are they?

In a world that thrives on data and transparency, China’s recent decision to halt the publication of youth unemployment statistics is questionable, to say the least.

This, combined with increased crackdowns in sectors like tech and real estate, paints a grim picture. The State Council’s vague promises to “optimize” the environment for private firms hardly inspire confidence.

The Foreign Business Paradox

On the foreign front, there’s a glaring dichotomy. Beijing is sending mixed signals, and it’s ruffling feathers in the global business community. Their recent anti-espionage legislation, punctuated by raids on foreign consultancies, is causing palpitations among international stakeholders.

The commerce ministry’s subsequent attempt to assuage concerns might have been well-intentioned, but it only magnified the perception gap. The message? We’re open, but only if you dance to our tune.

Stanford scholar, Xu Chenggang, delves deeper into the psyche of the ruling party. He proposes that Beijing’s hesitancy might be rooted in an innate fear: the strength of capitalism.

An empowered private economy, they dread, might be the very sword that slices through the Party’s authority.

In a puzzling move, amid economic concerns, Xi’s recently unveiled speech, made in February, warned against Western capitalist models without providing actionable solutions for China’s apparent imbalances.

If we’re reading the tea leaves right, we might need to brace ourselves for a less vibrant Chinese economy. While nations worldwide acknowledge and respect China’s global standing, it’s hard not to feel a tad critical.

The clock is ticking, and the rest of the world watches.

