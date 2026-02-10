Is $200 silver possible in 2026? Experts weigh economic concerns with potential price target

Experts believe that the price of silver could hit $200 this year under the right market conditions. The precious metal tripled in value from January 2025 to January 2026, and investor demand remains high amid market uncertainty.

Silver had an incredible run over the past year, surging from $30 per ounce in early 2025 to a high of $100 last month. This sustained rally has slowed down in recent weeks as investors took profits, leaving the asset perched at a price of roughly $80 per ounce today. However, with the supply of the precious metal tight and investor demand high, silver is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the new year despite the current cooldown.

Some experts have anticipated that the price of silver could potentially go as high as $200 in 2026, although this type of rally could only happen under the right circumstances, and there would be a great deal of pain along the way. This is because the economic conditions that would permit silver to rise to this new height would be fraught with increased inflation and currency debasement. As the United States currently faces mounting economic uncertainty, many experts warn against this kind of wishful thinking for silver, as it would mean bad news for the economy.

Will Silver reach $200 in 2026?

Peter Reagan, a financial market strategist at Birch Gold Group, told CBS News that the current price of silver is undervalued relative to gold. Gold recently made a new all-time high of $5,350 last month as demand for precious metals soared. Reagan believes that silvers undervaluation compared to gold means there is plenty of room for exponential price growth in the new year. However, for the asset to reach a high of $200 in 2026 would require an extreme increase in inflation or decline in currency values. Vince Stanzione, founder and CEO at First Information said that a $200 price target for silver is likely ahead of U.S. midterm elections. He echoed Reagan’s claim that it would require currency debasement to get to that level, which would mean bad news for the global economy.

Supply-demand imbalances, increased investment appetite, and industrial demand are also key factors that could lead silver to reach new heights in 2026. Industrial demand for the use of silver in solar panels, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and other growing technological sectors is expected to continue in 2026. This increased demand has caused supply constraints, which additionally drive up value. Beyond tangible use-cases for silver, macroeconomic conditions have created increased psychological demand as well. Geopolitical uncertainty, a weakening U.S. dollar, and inflation fears have sent investors flocking to precious metals like silver as a safe haven for their money.

The case against $200 silver price in 2026

Brett Elliot, director of marketing at American Precious Metals Exchange, noted that a major rally in silver is possible in 2026, although he doesn’t believe it is likely. His argument against this is multifaceted, addressing the number of different factors that would all have to fall perfectly in place, allowing for a sustained rally to $200. While it is possible for the stars to align and create the ideal conditions for silver to double from its January high this year, he believes the odds are historically slim.

One notable point he made is that the largest threat to a sustained silver rally in 2026 is ironically its own success. What Elliot means is that if the price of silver continues to climb, industrial consumers may turn to alternatives to substitute for the metal as it becomes less affordable. He points to reports of China creating silver-free photovoltaics for solar panels as an argument that this is already beginning to take place. Additionally, even if industrial consumers don’t fully replace silver in their operations, price increases may lead them to discover ways to reduce its broader use case. This would inherently result in decreased demand and, in turn, decreased price action.