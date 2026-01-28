Gold makes a new all-time high of $5,350 as Shanghai silver smashes $140.

The euro just surged past $1.20 for the first time since June 2021, jumping as much as 1.7% to $1.2081, after President Donald Trump said he wasn’t worried about the dollar losing ground.

Trump told reporters Tuesday he thought the dollar was “doing great” and didn’t see a problem with the currency’s slide. That opened the door wider for more bullish euro bets.

The options market is now flashing the highest premium for upside euro hedges since March 2020, showing just how one-sided sentiment has gotten.

The dollar’s weakness isn’t just boosting Europe’s currency.

China’s yuan hit a 32-month high, touching 6.9449 against the dollar before settling at 6.9457. Beijing had already pushed the yuan higher with a stronger midpoint fix of 6.9755, the most aggressive daily adjustment since August.

While that fix was still 524 pips softer than Reuters’ estimate, it marked a clear signal from the People’s Bank of China.

Exporters are also piling in, with seasonal dollar conversions adding more pressure. The offshore yuan traded just below 6.939, holding steady.

Onshore vs offshore dollar/yuan swaps both showed a -4.65 pip move overnight. Three-month SHIBOR came in at 1.6%, slightly under the 1.8% CNH HIBOR offshore.

The yuan’s up 0.7% this month, after gaining 4.5% in 2025, driven by relentless greenback selling and solid end-of-year demand from China’s exporters.