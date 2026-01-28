🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Gold makes a new all-time high of $5,350 as Shanghai silver smashes $140.

Gold makes a new all-time high of $5,350 as Shanghai silver smashes $140

  • Gold just hit a new all-time high of $5,350, pushing its market cap past $35 trillion, now trading at $5,338 after briefly spiking to $5,450. It’s already up 22% this year as investors bail on the US dollar and lose faith in government bonds.

  • Shanghai silver just cracked $140, blowing past global benchmarks. The local silver premium is spiking hard, likely off the back of industrial demand, tight supply, and yuan volatility.

10:15Yen slips to 152.62 as retail traders dump long bets after rally

Japan’s retail traders just pulled back big, cutting ¥85.7 billion ($561 million) in net short positions on the dollar-yen pair between Friday and Tuesday, the biggest unwind in any 3-day stretch since October 2022, according to data from Bloomberg.

That means they were betting the yen would strengthen, but bailed as the rally ran into intervention rumors.

Japan’s retail army routinely churns out ¥451 trillion in monthly trading volume, dwarfing official spot FX flows. Their exit during the yen’s biggest 3-day gain in over a year suggests some of them cut losses while authorities signaled potential joint action with the US Treasury.

On Wednesday, the yen dropped 0.3% to 152.62 per dollar in Asia, following three straight 1% daily gains. Meanwhile, the dollar-yen pair climbed back to 152.73, up 0.35%.

Elsewhere in Asia FX:

  • USD/JPY rose 0.35% to 152.73
  • USD/KRW slipped 0.25% to 1,428.23
  • USD/CNY ticked down 0.12% to 6.946
  • EUR/JPY dropped 0.17% to 182.91
  • AUD/USD fell 0.27% to 0.699, and NZD/USD slid 0.36% to 0.602
  • USD/INR gained 0.37% to 91.793, and USD/THB climbed 0.42% to 31.03
  • AUD/JPY was flat at 106.79, while USD/HKD edged up 0.037% to 7.802
10:08Euro breaks 1.20 after Trump shrugs off dollar slide, yuan hits 32-month high

The euro just surged past $1.20 for the first time since June 2021, jumping as much as 1.7% to $1.2081, after President Donald Trump said he wasn’t worried about the dollar losing ground.

Trump told reporters Tuesday he thought the dollar was “doing great” and didn’t see a problem with the currency’s slide. That opened the door wider for more bullish euro bets.

The options market is now flashing the highest premium for upside euro hedges since March 2020, showing just how one-sided sentiment has gotten.

The dollar’s weakness isn’t just boosting Europe’s currency.

China’s yuan hit a 32-month high, touching 6.9449 against the dollar before settling at 6.9457. Beijing had already pushed the yuan higher with a stronger midpoint fix of 6.9755, the most aggressive daily adjustment since August.

While that fix was still 524 pips softer than Reuters’ estimate, it marked a clear signal from the People’s Bank of China.

Exporters are also piling in, with seasonal dollar conversions adding more pressure. The offshore yuan traded just below 6.939, holding steady.

Onshore vs offshore dollar/yuan swaps both showed a -4.65 pip move overnight. Three-month SHIBOR came in at 1.6%, slightly under the 1.8% CNH HIBOR offshore.

The yuan’s up 0.7% this month, after gaining 4.5% in 2025, driven by relentless greenback selling and solid end-of-year demand from China’s exporters.

09:50Gold explodes past $5,300 as silver ETF volume nears $40 billion

Gold just hit a record high of $5,450 before pulling back to $5,338, lifting its total market cap past $35 trillion. The metal has now surged over 22% this year, as investors continue bailing out of the US dollar and sidestepping government bonds in developed markets.

There’s growing unease around Washington’s policy direction, and it’s pushing people out of the usual safe-haven options. Bonds are falling out of favor. That vacuum is driving demand straight into gold.

Gold makes a new all-time high of $5,350 as Shanghai silver smashes $140.
Source: TradingView.

Silver’s no slouch either. In Shanghai, it’s trading at $140, fueled by strong industrial demand and Yuan volatility. That premium over global prices points to tight supply or a stampede of local buyers. Silver’s been ripping higher for months and just clocked its biggest monthly gain since 1979, now up nearly 60% in January alone. It more than doubled in 2025.

This spike is triggering massive action in the iShares Silver Trust ETF, which saw $40 billion in turnover on Monday. That’s neck and neck with State Street’s SPDR S&P 500 ETF, one of the world’s biggest. By comparison, Nvidia stock saw $23 billion, and Tesla came in at $22 billion. Just a few months back, silver ETF volumes were hovering around $2 billion daily, before climbing to $10 billion in December.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up 0.41%, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing 0.93%, and the Dow ticking up 21 points as Wall Street waits for the Fed’s interest rate decision and major tech earnings later today.

What to know

Gold just broke a new all-time high, hitting $5,350 after briefly touching $5,450, now sitting at $5,338.

