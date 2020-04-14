The IOTAUSD pair consolidates near $0.160 on the 13th of April. The cryptocurrency showed a gradual incline towards the $0.161 mark. mytradingidea is a TradingView analyst who believed that the cryptocurrency will exhibit a double bottom pattern.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (13th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The IOTAUSD pair began the day with a bearish price movement as it fell towards the $0.1580 mark. At 03:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency saw another decline towards the $0.1560 level, after which it suddenly fell below the $0.150 mark to reach a day’s low of $0.14795743 US Dollar. The cryptocurrency immediately returned to the $0.1560 level and traded at the same level until 10:40 GMT. IOTA’s price line gradually rose across the $0.160 level and reached a day’s closing value of $0.16151821 US Dollars.

IOTA: double bottom pattern

mytradingidea was of the opinion that the price line would exhibit a double bottom pattern just as it previously occurred on the 29th of March.

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The idea came into play on the 13th of March, the cryptocurrency’s price line touched the bottom near $0.1550 at 14:00 GMT.

Featured Image by Daniel Friesenecker.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.