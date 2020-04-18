IOTA price showed irregular movements as the IOTAUSD pair exhibited dishevelled patterns of rise and falls in the price line on the 17th of April. The cryptocurrency traded between the $0.1540 and $0.1600 levels on the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (17th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

IOTA had fallen to the $0.1560 level as it began trading on the 17th of April. The cryptocurrency showed a lot of irregular price movements with rises and falls on the price chart until after midday, when the price trend became less noisy. The cryptocurrency gradually moved across the $0.1600 mark as the day approached its end. Just before the time of closure, the cryptocurrency slipped below the $0.1590 level, and closed the day with a trading value of $0.15842022 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed below the IOTAUSD pair, at $0.15840948. The 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA and the trading pair, at $0.15913665.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached a low of 14.29, which shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at a number of instances. The RSI closed at 47.68.

Featured Image by Steve Buissinne.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.