IOTA price moved across the $0.1640 mark on the price chart for the 11th of April. The cryptocurrency traded between the 0.1580 and $0.1650 levels for the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (11th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

IOTA began the day’s trek at the $0.1580 mark, and it directly shot up to the $0.1630 mark. The cryptocurrency showed ruffled price movements between the $0.1630 and $0.1640 levels until midday on the 11th of April. At midday, the IOTAUSD pair fell to the $0.1610 mark, and then it gradually moved towards the $0.1590 level until after 21:00 GMT. After regaining some price across the $0.16164880 mark, the cryptocurrency closed the day with a price of $0.16164880 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $0.16080080 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average Closed above the 20EMA, at 0.16096639. Both moving averages moved along the IOTAUSD pair after midday on the 11th of April. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 53.22 on its scale.

Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.