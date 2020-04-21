The IOTA price line moved across the $0.1696 level on the price chart for the 20th of April, after which it met the bears and fell below the $0.1520 mark. The cryptocurrency traded between the $0.15 and $0.17 levels for the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (20th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The IOTAUSD pair showed an irregular trading trend on the 20th of April. IOTA’s price line fell below the $0.152 level after it had risen across the $0.169 level on the price chart. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s high of $0.16965013 US Dollars before 18:00 GMT, after which it abruptly fell below the $0.152 mark, where it saw a day’s low of $0.15040049 US Dollars. The trading pair observed some price recovery, while it closed the day at the trading value of $0.15716955 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $0.15696585, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $0.15709539.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a low of 9.99, while it slipped below the level 30.00 a couple of times of the day. Such low values for the indicator show that the coin was oversold at the mentioned instances. RSI was also overbought at certain times of the day when the indicator can be observed moving past the level 70.00 on the scale. The RSI closed at 53.95.

Featured Image by PublicDomainPictures.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.