The price line for IOTA rose across the $0.1720 level on the price chart for the 8th of April. The cryptocurrency kept the day’s trade between the $0.1620 and $0.1740 levels for the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (8th April)

IOTA began the day’s trade with a starting value below the $0.1640 mark. The cryptocurrency saw an uptrend across the $0.1660 mark, while it rose across the $0.1720 level near 06:00 GMT. The coin saw a day’s high of $0.17308943 US Dollars, after which the price line lowered towards the $0.1680 level. IOTA showed ruffled price movements for the rest of the day, while the coin closed the day’s trade near the $0.17000 mark. At the time of closure, the cryptocurrency traded at $0.16973699 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $0.17040781, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $0.17060985. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached a low of 18.08 at 19:20 GMT. IOTA was oversold at that time, while it closed the day at 32.84.

