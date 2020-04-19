The IOTA price line turned bullish after midday on the 18th of April, the cryptocurrency made its way across the $0.1640 level. The coin traded between the $0.1560 and $0.1650 levels for the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (18th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

IOTA started the day’s trade at the $0.1580 level, after which it showed ruffled price movements between the $0.1560 and $0.1600 levels until midday. After 12:00 GMT on the 18th of April, the cryptocurrency saw bears and it suddenly rose across the $0.1620 level from a day’s low of $0.15608856 US Dollars. The IOTAUSD pair gradually made its way across the $0.1640, and reached a day’s high of $0.16439399 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency closed the day with a trading value of $0.16122750 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators



IOTA Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed below the 50-Day Moving Average (MA), at $0.16254640. The 50MA closed at the top, at $0.16292691.

On the 18th of April, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) had fallen to a low of 15.49 two times in the day. At such low values, the RSI indicates oversold scenarios for the coin. The RSI closed at 25.76.

Featured Image by Uwe Baumann.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.