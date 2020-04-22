The trajectory of the IOTA price line was observed exhibiting a decline on the 21st of April. The coin varied between the $0.149 and $0.160 levels on the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (21st April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The IOTA price line was seen at the $0.158 level at the beginning of the day, while it moved to a day’s high of $0.15918167 US Dollars, after which it retreated to the $0.158 level within the first 3 hours of the day. The IOTAUSD pair turned extremely bearish and experienced an abrupt fall to the $0.151 mark by 03:45 GMT. The cryptocurrency observed a ruffled trading trajectory between the $0.150 and $0.154 levels through the rest of the day. The cryptocurrency had fallen to a day’s low of $0.14923802 US Dollars before midday on the 21st of April. At the time of closure, IOTA traded at a price of $0.15143413 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $0.15142050, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) saw to the day’s closure with a value above the 20EMA, at $0.15180444.



The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose across level 80.00 to reach a high of 88.61, which indicates that the cryptocurrency was overbought near 13:15 GMT. The RSI also showed a low of 14.53, which shows that IOTA was extremely oversold at 13:40 GMT. The RSI stayed between the 40.00 and 60.00 levels for the rest of the day, while it closed at 47.61.

