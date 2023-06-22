Investor sentiment points to US recession

TL;DR Breakdown

As confidence wavers in the United States economy, a subtle yet compelling shift is occurring on Wall Street.

The Treasury bond market, ever the harbinger of economic conditions, is hinting at a looming recession, despite upbeat stock performances and an undercurrent of optimism from several analysts.

The Federal Reserve’s string of interest rate hikes appears to be stirring concerns of an economic downturn, hinting at the profound divergence in market sentiment.

The imminent threat lurking in the inverted yield curve

At the core of this concern is a financial phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve. This occurs when short-term government borrowing costs outstrip their long-term counterparts, a scenario most visibly embodied by the gap between two- and ten-year Treasury yields.

In a marked shift from the norm, the yield gap on Wednesday was in favor of the two-year Treasury at 4.74%, outpacing the ten-year yield at 3.78%.

Historically, this yield curve inversion has served as the prologue to every recession for the past 50 years. Now, as this inversion deepens under the weight of the Federal Reserve’s rigorous interest rate hikes, the markets are getting skittish about the central bank’s anticipated tightening moves.

This apprehension suggests that the aggressive strategy could lead to reduced inflation and throttled economic growth, raising the specter of a possible recession.

While it’s no secret that higher interest rates boost the costs of borrowing for individuals and corporations, it’s the less visible impacts of an inverted yield curve that could be the economy’s undoing. Less lending by banks, for example, could put the brakes on economic momentum, feeding into the recessionary cycle.

Despite this ominous prediction, the US economy is still showing robust signs of health. Job numbers are being added, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous two years, and unemployment remains low, with rising expectations for economic output.

Moreover, the Fed’s year-end forecasts hint at dodging a recession, bolstered by a rebounding stock market. This resilience, however, is under scrutiny as the Treasury market hints at a more ominous outlook.

However, the timeline of the recession’s arrival, as indicated by a yield curve inversion, is not an exact science. It could strike anytime between the next half-year to two years. Despite the doomsday predictions, some, including Goldman Sachs, are not expecting a recession within this timeframe.

Discrepancies in market sentiment: A cause for optimism?

Riskier markets, such as stocks and corporate credit, mirror this optimism. For instance, the S&P 500 index has witnessed an impressive 14% rise this year. This could be attributed to a surge in stocks tied to the boom in artificial intelligence.

Similarly, credit spreads on junk-rated and investment-grade bonds have been decreasing.

Yet, could this fixation on an imminent recession be off target? Some analysts seem to think so. Citing a period of low rates that allowed corporations to refinance their debts and extend maturity dates, they argue that this could avert a wave of defaults in the near term.

Notwithstanding these optimistic views, the potential fallout of a recession cannot be discounted. Even if big banks seem relatively untouched by the yield curve inversion due to slow-rising short-term costs, experts caution that this might just be delaying the inevitable.

After all, as history has often shown, the recession tends to make an appearance when it is least expected, regardless of the predictions.

