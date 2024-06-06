INTMAX Announces PlasmaCon Event on July 31st in Tokyo; Speakers Include Vitalik Buterin, Barry Whitehat, Justin Drake

Tokyo, Japan, June 6th, 2024, Chainwire

Organized as an official event of the Japan Blockchain Week, it will be held on July 31st, 2024 in Tokyo

Focused on Blockchain builders, it brings together the brightest minds in the blockchain industry to explore the future of scalability and privacy on the Ethereum network

Plasma is gaining attention again as an Ethereum scaling solution, especially after Vitalik announced the Return of Plasma in his blog last year. Vitalik will further discuss the future of Plasma at the event

INTMAX, a Fam Sponsor at EDCON Tokyo and an innovative Layer 2 zkRollup with stateless architecture is delighted to announce the PlasmaCon event in Tokyo on the sidelines of EDCON Tokyo 2024, the globally acclaimed Ethereum development conference committed to serving the Ethereum ecosystem & enhancing Ethereum community interaction worldwide. PlasmaCon is scheduled to take place from 12:30 to 17:00 local time at the United Nations University in Tokyo on July 31st.

INTMAX PlasmaCon will be a builder-focused event that brings together the brightest minds in the industry to explore alternative methods for scaling Ethereum, privacy solutions, statelessness, and many more fascinating topics. The event will feature an array of top-tier speakers, including:

Vitalik Buterin, the Co-founder of Ethereum

Justin Drake, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation

Barry Whitehat, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation and PSE

Scott Moore, Founder of Public Works and Co-founder of Gitcoin

Suji Yan, Founder of Mask Network

Ventali T. Co-founder of Lita

Leona Hioki, a renowned Plasma researcher and Co-founder of INTMAX

And more…

Venue: The United Nations University is located on Aoyama-Dori Avenue at:

5-53-70, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-8925 Japan

PlasmaCon 2024 will be particularly special because it was Joseph Poon and Vitalik Buterin who originally conceptualized Plasma as an Ethereum scaling solution in 2017 to help bring Visa-level transaction volumes to Ethereum. Though Plasma was superseded by Rollups due to issues with user experience and online requirements, Vitalik Buterin mentioned his conviction of Plasma’s comeback, which he described in his blog post “Exit games for EVM validiums: the return of Plasma.”

The number of attendees is capped at 400, and there will be over 15 experts from across the world sharing their knowledge and insights on everything from the Return of Plasma to privacy, data availability problem, blobs, recursive ZKP, dApps on Plasma and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, and all the guests will have the chance to ask questions about the panels and participate in discussions with some of the smartest minds of today.

Key Themes:

Scalability Solutions for Ethereum: Discussions will delve into new technologies and protocols designed to enhance the scalability of Ethereum, making it faster and more efficient.

Discussions will delve into new technologies and protocols designed to enhance the scalability of Ethereum, making it faster and more efficient. Privacy Enhancements: The conference will cover the latest advancements in ensuring user privacy on the Ethereum network, addressing one of the most critical concerns in today’s digital age.

The conference will cover the latest advancements in ensuring user privacy on the Ethereum network, addressing one of the most critical concerns in today’s digital age. Application Use Cases: Attendees will get insights into various applications of blockchain technology.

Leona Hioki, the Co-founder of INTMAX, said, “It’s time to let everyone know that Plasma is not dead—it’s even stronger than it was in 2018! PlasmaCon brought together incredible thinkers and visionaries who have transformed the entire tech industry. Now, it’s time to revisit Plasma, Statelessness, and Privacy. Join us in Tokyo on July 31st!”

Through its active involvement in the Edcon 2024 Tokyo and the PlasmaCon side event, INTMAX reaffirms its dedication to support innovative builders and promote insightful discussions in the Ethereum space. These events are pivotal in advancing knowledge, addressing industry challenges, and showcasing the diverse capabilities that INTMAX brings to the blockchain community.

About INTMAX

INTMAX is the Stateless Ethereum Layer built for mass adoption. Crafted on the principles of statelessness, advanced offline safety and capital efficiency, it is one of the most efficient native Ethereum L2 solutions currently available. By leveraging a mere 5 bytes of on-chain information to confirm the validity of computations, INTMAX drastically cuts the typical computational and storage overhead found in traditional blockchain systems. This minimalist approach not only increases scalability but also fortifies censorship resistance across the network. Moreover, it enhances privacy and security, moving beyond traditional rollup constraints and offering robust protection against a variety of network disruptions and threats.

Website: https://www.plasmacon.tech/

Media Relations

PlasmaCon 2024

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.