4 New Cryptocurrencies That Could 10X

Market sentiment is rising as Bitcoin edges toward its ATH, and this could provide a timely entry for investors to buy cryptocurrencies.

As such, this article provides the four best new cryptos that could 10x. Let’s get started.

PlayDoge

Our top pick of cryptos that could 10x is PlayDoge. Intertwining the viral allure of meme coins with the utility of Play-to-Earn (P2E), PlayDoge has entered the market at full pace.

Currently undergoing a presale, the project has raised a whopping $2.5 million in just ten days, averaging $250K daily and making it one of the hottest ongoing ICOs.

The project is inspired by the hit 1990s Tamagotchi game, where users would care for a digital 8–bit pet, ensuring it was rested, entertained, and fed.

PlayDoge retains this nostalgic feel while introducing doge pets and incentivized gaming.

By interacting with their pets and completing mini-games, PlayDoge users will earn $PLAY rewards.

They can then cash out these rewards for other cryptocurrencies, make in-game purchases, or stake them.

Users must hold $PLAY to receive crypto rewards, enabling the token’s demand to grow alongside the game’s popularity.

Sealana

Our next pick of cryptocurrencies with 10x potential is Sealana. With the Solana ecosystem continuing to lead crypto’s memetic revolution, the stage is set for Sealana to explode after its presale.

The project has raised over $3 million so far, eclipsing that of presale icon Book of Meme, which raised $2 million.

And this is not the only thing reflecting the market’s relentless appetite for Sealana.

The popular Cryptonews YouTube channel recently analyzed the project and speculated it could 100x after its initial exchange offering (IEO).

While sticking with the animal-centric theme that popularized meme coins, Sealana introduces a comedic twist, with Donald Trump and South Park references flooding its social media.

Meanwhile, the project’s website provides a hilarious origin that encapsulates the life of a meme coin trader.

Ultimately, the project’s cultural resonance and strategic position within the Solana ecosystem present massive potential.

Base Dawgz

While Sealana is leading the way on Solana’s meme coin presale front, Base Dawgz is a new project on the Base network, which has also risen to prominence lately.

The bullish outlook for Base Dawgz is amplified by Coinbase’s recent Smart Wallet launch, which will streamline the onboarding process to Base for its 110 million users.

Having launched just two days ago, the Base Dawgz presale has been explosive, raising over $300K so far.

And while the project primarily resides on the Base network, it also takes a multichain approach and is available on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Avalanche. This skyrockets Base Dawgz’s community growth potential.

Meanwhile its “share to earn” feature also helps in this domain. Users can share a presale referral link on social media to earn $DAWGZ, equating to 5% of each investment. Referrers can claim their rewards at the end of the presale.

WienerAI

As the meme coin narrative continues to lead the market, WienerAI applies the trend to its cutting-edge AI-powered protocol, establishing a synergy of effective community management and cutting-edge innovation.

The project is in its presale and has raised over $4.6 million so far. It is currently priced at $0.000715, but this will rise throughout the campaign. The next uptick will occur in two days or when the total raise hits $4.8 million.

While WienerAI’s meme coin exterior is playful, the project’s underlying premise is dead serious.

Through an AI-powered trading bot, WienerAI helps its users make better trading decisions while tackling the prevalent user experience issues of on-chain transacting.

Users can ask the bot questions, and it will scour the market for the best trading opportunities.

Meanwhile, the bot delivers instant, MEV-resistant, fee-free, and noob-friendly trade execution.

To stimulate community participation, the team has also launched a staking layer that currently offers a 233% APY. However, this will decrease as the staking pool grows.

