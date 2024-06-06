Mythos Research Publishes Report on Aethir, a Decentralized GPU Platform With $24M Worth of GPUs Across 25 Locations

Dubai, UAE, June 6th, 2024, Chainwire

Mythos Research, a research and advisory firm, has released an in-depth report analyzing Aethir, a pioneering decentralized platform for GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS). Published in collaboration with CMC Research, this comprehensive study provides invaluable insights into Aethir’s innovative solutions, technology, strategic partnerships, and market positioning within the rapidly evolving Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

The report explores Aethir’s vision of bridging the gap between GPU resource providers and consumers across industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and virtualized computing. With $24 million worth of rendering equipment spread across 25 locations in 13 countries, this infrastructure positions Aethir as a marketplace for aggregating GPU resources from enterprises, data centers, miners, and retail GPU providers.

By leveraging a diverse network encompassing enterprises, data centers, miners, and retail GPU contributors, Aethir enables seamless pooling and efficient utilization of distributed computing resources. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of Aethir’s disruptive solutions and the significant market opportunities within the decentralized infrastructure landscape.

About CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap is the world’s most trusted and accurate source for cryptocurrency data, comprehensively tracking over 2.4 million cryptocurrencies across 770+ exchanges. As the ‘Home of Crypto,’ its mission is to fuel innovation and make this revolutionary asset class more accessible for all.

About Mythos Research

Mythos Research is a leading tokenomics advisory firm dedicated to empowering blockchain projects with comprehensive analysis and tailored solutions. Their in-depth report on Aethir underscores their commitment to driving innovation within the dynamic Web3 industry.

