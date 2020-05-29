Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, has announced in a tweet that he thinks that the future of institutional investors in the country is in peril after Goldman Sachs asked them to shun Bitcoin.

The Euro Pacific Capital boss further warned the Bitcoin community not to take the words of the renowned investor with a grain of salt stating that he has a wealth of knowledge when investments are discussed.

Goldman Sachs advises against Bitcoin

The firm was said to have blacklisted Bitcoin while stating categorically that the crypto doesn’t possess any asset class and is only useful when frauds are being perpetrated.

Because the company debuted a crypto trading center in 2018, the sneak peeks of the contents in the presentation was met with so much criticism.

Goldman Sachs’ view only strengthened the notion of anti-establishing in the crypto world with many of the members choosing to dismiss what the veteran said.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital has given his opinion on the matter where he stated that Goldman Sachs didn’t look at the profits that would be gotten in the long run.

Institutional investors not bothered as Bitcoin gains

Peter Schiff left out the fact that Goldman Sachs also asked people to stay away from gold in their presentation, solely because the metal was doing worse than equity markets during inflation spells.

When the Twitter community tried to tell Schiff that the veteran wasn’t a gold market expert, he explicitly told them that they were encouraging inflation.

He further noted that if they were not encouraging inflation, they would take to gold in this harsh period but he said he is sure that they will never buy BTC.

Institutional investors do not seem to be actively moved by the bickering between Goldman Sachs and Peter Schiff, and as echoed by Tyler Winklevoss, the price of Bitcoin appreciated after Goldman’s speech.

He noted that as a result of their previously failed small investments, they cannot give an accurate prediction on what the crypto marketers should do.