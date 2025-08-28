FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHSEC

Institutional investors increase Ethereum ETF exposure with 388,000 ETH in Q2

3 mins read
793881
Institutional investors increase Ethereum ETF exposure with 388,000 ETH in Q2

Contents

1. Goldman Sachs leads the institutional acquisition of Ethereum ETFs
2. ETH retests $4,600 as Standard Chartered calls asset undervalued
Share link:

In this post:

  • Investment advisors now dominate Ethereum ETFs, holding almost twice what hedge funds have.
  • Goldman Sachs is the single biggest holder of ETH ETFs, followed by  Jane Street.
  • Ethereum is retesting $4,600 level as the token continues its strong performance.

Institutional investors increased their exposure to spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by more than 388,000 ETH in the second quarter. Among this class, investment advisors are now the biggest holders of Ethereum ETFs by a large margin.

Bloomberg analyst  James Seyffart disclosed this on X, noting that advisors now have almost double the exposure to ETH ETFs that hedge funds now have.

According to Seyffart, investment advisors now hold 539,757 ETH through their exposure to Ethereum ETFs, translating into $1.351 billion in value. In the second quarter alone, they added 219,668 ETH.

This was more than any other category of investors added within that period, with hedge funds coming second by adding 140,287 ETH in the same period. Following the hedge funds’ increase in exposure, they now hold a combined 274,758 ETH worth $687.94 billion.

Meanwhile, brokerage firms and private equity came in third and fourth in terms of ETH ETF holdings, with the two holding 101,058 ETH ($253 million) and 24,857 ETH ($62.24 million), respectively. Completing the top five were holding companies with 24,238 ETH exposure worth $60.688 million.

Institutional investors increase Ethereum ETF exposure with 388,000 ETH in Q2
Top Ether ETF holders by category. Source: James Seyffart

Interestingly, all the top five ETH ETF holders increased their exposure during Q2, but it was not the same for all the categories. For instance, the data also shows that trusts, pension funds, and banks reduced their ETH ETF exposure during that period, with the three selling a combined 3,116 ETH.

The dominance of investment advisors with Ethereum ETFs is similar to Bitcoin ETFs, where they hold 161,909 Bitcoins valued at over $17 billion as of the end of Q2. However, Seyffart noted that the 13F data does not provide a snapshot into which category of investor is holding Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs.

See also  Security analysts warn about EIP-7702 flaw after user loses $1.54M in single phishing attack

He acknowledged that it does not necessarily provide the full picture, as the data is based on 13F filings of these firms with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He explained that 13F data only accounts for around 25% of all Bitcoin ETF shares, while 75% is owned by those who do not file with the SEC. Seyffart explained that this group is mostly made up of retail traders.

Goldman Sachs leads the institutional acquisition of Ethereum ETFs

Meanwhile, a breakdown of the 13F filings by institutions shows that Goldman Sachs is the leading holder of Ethereum ETFs. According to its filing, the bank currently holds 288,294 ETH worth $721.8 million. This was after a massive accumulation of 160,072 ETH through the ETFs during Q2.

Other firms with sizable exposure also included Jane Street with 76,044 ($190.4 million), Millennium Management with 74,677 ETH ($186.96 million), and Capula Management with 58,841 ETH ($147.32 million). So far, every other firm with disclosures has below $100 million worth of ETH exposure.

However, several new firms gained exposure to Ethereum ETFs in Q2. These include Logan Stone Capital with $38 million worth of ETH ETF shares, BlueCrest Capital Management with $28 million, and Almitas Capital and Clear Street.

See also  Securitize backs Ethereum to lead $200B RWA market development

Interestingly, many market observers believe that the data from the 13F filings are already old because they ended in June, whereas Ethereum ETFs only started seeing massive inflows in Q3, with the products recording an all-time high in net flows and trading volume over the past two months.

ETH retests $4,600 as Standard Chartered calls asset undervalued

The increasing exposure from Wall Street firms highlights how ETH is rapidly becoming a darling for institutional investors. This is likely due to its recent performance, which has seen the token rise by more than 75% in value over the past few weeks.

While it has seen brief price corrections over that period, ETH looks set to solidify itself above $4,600 after testing that level multiple times over the past month. It is currently up by around 1% to trade $4,604 according to CoinMarketCap, and all signs suggest it could rise further in value.

This is likely the reason behind the strongly positive sentiments around the asset, as evidenced by a recent note by Standard Chartered analysts that ETH and the Ethereum treasury companies are currently undervalued. The bank’s Geoffrey Kendrick believes that ETH could still finish the year at $7,500 and projects that the asset could be worth $25,000 by 2028.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan