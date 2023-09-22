Infosys Taps NVIDIA to Help Businesses in Their Journey to Become AI-first

TL;DR Breakdown

Both companies are also exploring the application of AI-driven solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity, and so on.

The partnership is part of Infosys’ journey to becoming AI-first.

Infosys has partnered with NVIDIA to help businesses incorporate custom AI applications and solutions.

Leading digital services provider Infosys is now gearing towards artificial intelligence. The Indian corporation has partnered with NVIDIA, a leading manufacturer of chips used in AI models, to create AI technology solutions that would help enterprises of different sizes to enhance operations, Verdict reported Thursday.

Indian Tech Giant Infosys Partners With NVIDIA

Leveraging NVIDIA’s AI enterprise ecosystem, which comprises models, tools, and graphics processing unit (GPU) systems, Infosys plans to introduce services that will enable business owners to build and incorporate custom AI applications and solutions.

Following the partnership, Infosys also plans to establish a NVIDIA Centre of Excellence, where it would train and certify over 50,000 of its staff members on NVIDIA AI technologies.

“Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based services to our clients worldwide,” said Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani.

“By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, we are creating end-to-end industry-leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first,” Nilekani added.

Prior to the partnership, Infosys had been dabbling with artificial intelligence solutions with NVIDIA. According to reports, Infosys has already developed speech and translation AI solutions using NVIDIA Riva. The company also offers large language models for different use cases powered by NVIDIA NeMo framework.

Together with NVIDIA, Infosys is also exploring the application of AI-driven solutions in 5G, cybersecurity, energy transition, and digitalisation applications.

Is India Becoming the Next AI Hub?

The collaboration between Infosys and NVIDIA further improves India’s appeal as the next big regional hub for AI development.

Earlier, NVIDIA also entered a partnership with two Indian conglomerates, Reliance Industries and Tata Group, to harness India’s immense talent pool and vast data resources to propel the country into a leading role in AI innovation and exportation, Cryptopolitan reported.

Both NVIDIA and Reliance aim to revolutionize various sectors within India by developing a foundational large language model that can be trained in multiple Indian languages. This would lower the language barrier that could hinder local enterprise from fully exploring AI uses case in different sectors.

Even at the governmental level, relevant authorities have been holding discussions and meetings to explore India’s burgeoning potential in the field of artificial intelligence.