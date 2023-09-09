Indonesia accelerates de-dollarization with formation of National Task Force

TL;DR Breakdown

Indonesia has intensified its efforts to minimize reliance on the U.S. dollar by establishing a National Task Force. The initiative aims to broaden the use of local currencies in transactions with partner countries. The announcement was made during the recent ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, marking a significant milestone in Indonesia’s financial strategy.

The task force is a multi-agency collaboration involving several key government bodies, including Bank Indonesia, the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Financial Services Authority (OJK), among others. This collective approach is designed to formulate a cohesive strategy for promoting the use of the Indonesian Rupiah and other local currencies in international trade and financial transactions.

Aligning with global trends and strengthening partnerships

Indonesia is following the lead of the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—in its de-dollarization efforts. Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo emphasized this alignment, stating that the country is keen to adopt similar strategies to diversify its financial landscape. The BRICS nations recently concluded their summit in Johannesburg, where they agreed to encourage the use of national currencies in international transactions.

Indonesia has already made significant progress in this direction. The country has implemented local currency transactions with several nations, including Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and China. Furthermore, Singapore and South Korea have signed cooperation agreements to establish a local currency transaction framework with Indonesia. The National Task Force aims to consolidate these existing partnerships and explore new opportunities for expanding the use of local currencies.

ASEAN’s collective push for de-dollarization

The formation of the National Task Force aligns well with Indonesia’s membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In May, ASEAN leaders collectively agreed to promote the use of local currencies for economic and financial transactions among its member states. This regional initiative aims to improve trade within the bloc, strengthen financial resilience, and enhance regional value chains.

The establishment of the National Task Force is a pivotal moment in Indonesia’s journey toward financial diversification. By involving multiple government bodies and aligning with international trends, Indonesia is positioning itself for a more resilient and diversified financial future. The move is expected to strengthen the country’s economic stability while fostering stronger ties with its trading partners. It also reflects a broader trend among ASEAN member countries to mitigate risks associated with the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international transactions.

The initiative is particularly timely given the geopolitical landscape, where the role of the U.S. dollar in sanctions has become a point of concern for many nations. By diversifying their reserve currencies and promoting the use of local currencies, ASEAN countries aim to mitigate potential risks and enhance their financial resilience.