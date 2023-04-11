logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 min read

IMF renews calls for crypto regulation following failures of FTX and crypto-friendly banks

IMF renews calls for crypto regulation following FTX failures and crypto friendly banks

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for increased regulation of digital assets in the wake of the collapse of cryptocurrency firms such as FTX and the subsequent failure of crypto-friendly banks.
  • The Financial Stability Board plans to publish its own recommendations for regulatory and supervisory approaches to crypto assets and stablecoins in July 2023.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for increased regulation of digital assets in the wake of the collapse of cryptocurrency firms such as FTX and the subsequent failure of crypto-friendly banks including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

IMF calls for consistent regulation and supervision of crypto assets

The IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report, released on April 11, has renewed calls for “comprehensive and consistent regulation and adequate supervision” of entities in the crypto asset ecosystem, with “strict prudential requirements” for stablecoin issuers. However, the report recommended that regulation should cover the storage, transfer, exchange, and custody of reserves for digital assets.

Also, the IMF cited the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which had a spillover effect on the wider crypto ecosystem, resulting in the depegging of two stablecoins and the collapse of Signature Bank of New York. The report added that these events “add to questions about the viability of digital assets and reinforce the need for appropriate regulation.”

The report also mentioned the collapse of the FTX exchange in 2022, stating that it “created significant contagion” in the ecosystem, but noted that the impact outside of the crypto space was largely limited. The IMF has previously criticized cryptocurrencies and digital assets, and in February, its executive board endorsed a policy framework that did not recognize crypto as a legal tender.

However, the IMF has reportedly leaned towards regulating digital assets rather than outright banning them. The Financial Stability Board plans to publish its own recommendations for regulatory and supervisory approaches to crypto assets and stablecoins in July 2023, while the G20 is set to release a synthesis paper integrating macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives on crypto assets in coordination with the IMF in September.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Related News

Hot Stories

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB retests $335 as resistance as bulls gain traction
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Cardano price analysis: ADA reports bullish recovery as price retraces back above $0.40
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Why U.S. money market funds are beating Europe's
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
G20 nations join forces to combat crypto-related risks
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK obtains bullish momentum at $7.3
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read

Follow Us

Industry News

Why U.S. money market funds are beating Europe's
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
RFK Jr. and Ron DeSantis team up to take down FedNow
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba enters the AI race with its own version of ChatGPT
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Investors take legal action against Signature Bank's former executives for lying about crypto exposure
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Montenegro partners with Ripple to launch its own digital currency
11 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here