If XRP Price Hits $3.50 Then This New Altcoin Will Surge 2,000% From $0.10 To $2

The recent weeks have seen fresh optimism surrounding altcoins with XRP price action becoming a hot topic of discussion among traders once again. If XRP price breaks above to the $3.50 level, this would be a catalyst for industry-wide excitement.

Of the upcoming crypto projects launching, Remittix (RTX) is drawing particular interest. With tokens worth $0.1000 in presale, it has already raised more than $22.4 million and sold more than 631 million tokens.

XRP Price at $2.80 With Market Signals Turning Mixed

XRP price currently trades at $2.80, a 2.71% drop on the day. Despite this drop, the overall market capitalization of the token remains solid at $166.76 billion, showing the size of investor belief.

Volume arrives at $6.97 billion, increasing 0.72%, indicating sustained engagement even during the bearish push.

The push to $3.50 remains on its legs, as breaking that mark would be an important psychological threshold for institutions and traders both. XRP price remains a benchmark for investors looking for early-stage crypto investment. As XRP finds bottom, attention shifts to new altcoins that may be winning more by way of real-world adoption and usage.

Remittix Presale Prices $22.4 Million and Announces Listings

Remittix is turning out to be one of the best crypto presales 2025, with a utility-based model in place. Tokens are currently trading at $0.1000, and the presale has raised over $22.4 million, along with 631 million+ tokens sold.

This milestone has already led to two centralized exchange listings announcements. One is confirmed with BitMart, and another has been announced with LBank, providing greater availability on live status. These successes give RTX early breadth of exchange compared to most new altcoin launches.

The project also has a $250,000 Remittix Giveaway, which is designed to increase community engagement during the presale phase.

Wallet Beta Launch and Real-World Payment Focus

One of the major points of note for Remittix is its upcoming wallet beta release in Q3 2025. The wallet will enable direct transfers of bank-to-crypto in more than 30 countries, and 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies will be supported.

Some of the most important features include real-time FX conversion, low gas fees, and infrastructure for individuals and businesses. Unlike most low cap crypto gems being launched with no working products, Remittix is aggressively advancing its roadmap ahead of schedule, giving legitimacy to its DeFi project.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Popularity:

Crypto-to-bank instant transfers in 30+ nations

Smart contracts audited by CertiK for security

Wallet beta launch Q3 2025

$250,000 community giveaway underway

With XRP price action continuing to drive wider crypto sentiment, projects such as Remittix illustrate how innovation and utility can attract side-by-side attention. By going after cross-chain DeFi project infrastructure and delivering low gas fee crypto solutions, RTX positions itself as a new altcoin to watch in 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway