TikTok temporarily suspends LIVE in indonesia

TikTok temporarily shuts down LIVE in Indonesia. This comes as marches over lawmakers’ pay and a deadly police challenge spiral into nationwide anger.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, said the move had been made to protect users and prevent harm. The suspension will take only a few days, though no firm date has been set for the feature’s return. The suspension was voluntary to keep the platform “a safe and civil place,” said a TikTok spokesman.

With LIVE streaming, creators can stream in real time to massive audiences. In times of political tension, it can also be used to circulate unverified claims, calls to violence, or livestreams of violent encounters. The company said it is taking added precautions to help secure its service and will keep removing harmful content that violates its community standards.

Indonesia is one of TikTok’s biggest markets worldwide, with over 100 million registered accounts. The company’s bet on the country has been large, in entertainment and its popular e-commerce services.

Indonesia pressures Meta and TikTok to curb disinformation

Indonesia’s government had initially urged social media giants Meta and TikTok to step up efforts in moderating harmful content, particularly disinformation that frequently spreads on their platforms.

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi) confirmed it had summoned representatives from TikTok and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, to discuss the growing circulation of fake news and misleading content. Officials noted that misinformation has increasingly flourished as more people turn to social media for news.

TikTok temporarily suspended LIVE after days of violent demonstrations in Indonesia. Protests erupted after members of Parliament approved higher allowances and spurned them on perks, infuriating people already struggling under the weight of a tight economy.

The anger grew more after a motorbike taxi driver was killed when hit by a police vehicle. The incident triggered wider unrest. Buildings have been torched in Makassar, West Nusa Tenggara, Central Java, and West Java. Three people died in South Sulawesi after a South Sulawesi local parliament office was set on fire. Protests sprang up as well in Bali, Surabaya, and Lombok, where police fired tear gas at the crowds.

A few protests devolved into looting rampages, stoking fears of deeper instability. Komdigi Deputy Minister Angga Raka Prabowo noted that the disinformation on social media platforms angered communities, resulting in public protests.



Komdigi’s monitoring efforts indicate that TikTok and Instagram are the primary platforms where disinformation spreads widely. The government had pressed the platforms through the summons to strengthen content moderation and take more proactive measures. Authorities initially warned that TikTok and Meta could face suspension or heavy fines if they fail to comply.

“They must comply with the rules because our goal is to protect this country. Penalties in the rules are reprimands, fines, temporary suspension, revoking of access or even kicking them out from a list of registered electronic platforms,” said Angga.

Indonesia expands crackdown to X and YouTube

According to a Reuters report, the Indonesian government will also require platforms to remove harmful material, including disinformation, pornography, and online gambling content. Separate meetings with Meta and TikTok are scheduled soon, but Komdigi Deputy Minister Angga Raka Prabowo noted that invitations will also be extended to Elon Musk’s X platform and YouTube.

President Prabowo Subianto called off a state visit to China to focus on the unrest. He promised to supervise the efforts to restore order personally. TikTok did not offer a specific date for the return of LIVE. The company said it would re-evaluate when the security situation improves.

Analysts say the suspension reflects the blossoming power of tech platforms in national crises. TikTok has been a place for self-expression and humor. Still, it is also becoming home to political mobilization and the distribution of fast-paced information during unrest.

