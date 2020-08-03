The asset management company in Hong Kong, Huobi Asset Management, has announced that the firm has just been granted two licenses.

The licenses granted to the company by the Securities and Futures Commission will see Huobi Asset Management carry out operations in Asset Management and Securities.

The firm, which is a branch of the Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd, said in its statement that they were awarded the Type 4 license that gives them the power to advise on securities and Type 9, which means they can provide asset management services.

Going by the statement, the company noted that after a full review and meeting modalities, they were granted the license.

Huobi Asset Management promises to provide premium services to its clients

Securing the license, the company will begin to offer its wide range of new services to the investors and clients on their list.

In the mission vision statement of the firm, they noted that they want to be able to provide their client base with a platform where they would gain access to traditional and digital assets.

Talking about the new announcement, Director of Tech of the company, Elaine Sun, said, It is massive joy amongst all the staff to get licensed for providing these services for our clients.

Going further, Sun noted that their customer base would be the most beneficial of the new license as they would provide them with premium services in the different sectors. She said,

Our customers are going to be the biggest gainers as we have a versatile team of experts here at Huobi Asset Management.

Furthermore, she said they would continue to provide exceptional services where blockchain investments are concerned.

Huobi Global plans Bitcoin options in the coming months

Huobi Tech Hong Kong is the overseeing head for Huobi Asset Management, which provides services basically in original equipment manufacture (OEM) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS). The company boasts of a large industrial space where they provide electrical and electronics services across the country.

Presently, the company said they are looking to expand beyond the traditional technology by venturing into the blockchain sphere to make applications with the technology.

Besides Huobi Asset Management, Huobi Tech has another subsidiary, Huobi Global Limited, that oversees crypto-related services and is located in Singapore.

As reported in previous weeks, the company has been talking about launching Bitcoin options, which would happen in the second quarter. The exchange company has noted that they are planning to add some new features to their platform to better suit their customer base.