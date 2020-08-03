Fees days back, crypto traders were taken awol after Bitcoin price surged beyond the $10k mark and started another bullish rally. Over the weekend, however, the crypto price pulled back a bit from $12,000 to around $10,800.

Amidst the fluctuating price of the digital asset, veteran crypto trader Max Keiser has gone bullish in his price prediction yet again. He believes the crypto price would surge to $28,000.

Max Keiser, who happens to be a part of the earliest investors of cryptocurrency, assured that Bitcoin’s all-time high price at $20,000 wouldn’t be a resistance in this new rally.

Max Keiser optimism, preference for BTC

Bitcoin’s price in the last two weeks has continued to surge, rising from $9,200 to $12,000 its highest price in 2020. However, BTC, alongside the second-largest crypto ETH are showing strong momentum with other cryptos benefiting from that momentum.

Max Keiser, on the other hand, has always been optimistic and prefers to invest in Bitcoin. He predicted the crypto would hit $28,000 since July when the crypto hit $11,000. He believes soon, the crypto would hit six figures.

Pierre, another crypto trader, also predicted that if BTC hit $11,500 every week and at the end of the month, hitting $20,000 would not be a problem for BTC, he claims.

$BTC #Bitcoin – W1/M1 Few hours to go before a massive monthly close. Few days to go to close the weekly above 11.5k. I personally wouldn't have any problems with the 🌽 hovering between 10k and 11.5k if that's what needed for sustainable growth to ATH. https://t.co/7neGwtAOmS pic.twitter.com/fM80w3n9hE — Pierre (@pierre_crypt0) July 31, 2020

Bitcoin sideways prediction

Michael Von Poppe, an Amsterdam Stock Exchange trader, predicted BTC had entered a new price range between $9,700 and $12,000 since it broke its $10,500 resistance.

Pope explains that he expects that BTC would establish a similar range and tread sideways for a few weeks. He also predicts that altcoin would benefit from the move.

However, generally, there’s an overall sentiment that BTC would remain bullish as most assets have slowly recovered from the pullback, with some posting considerable gains. At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin trades at $11, 199.