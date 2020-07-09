Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong, Coinbase started as a Bitcoin exchange. Now, it has over 30 million customers and handled more than $150 billion in cryptocurrency trades, making it one of the most used cryptocurrency exchanges. With a valuation of $8 billion, the exchange has grown to be among the unicorns in the United States. Well, how does Coinbase work?

Despite its unicorn status, how does Coinbase work? Right from signing up to depositing and a brief description of Coinbase Wallet.

Creating a Coinbase account

First, being a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase does not supports transactions in all countries. To get to use the site, a user needs to be on the list of over 100 supported countries spread across North America, Africa, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The process to get onto the platform starts by visiting Coinbase.com and providing a valid email address. Clicking on “Get started” generates a new window requesting for personal information such as first and last names followed by a strong password. Note that Coinbase is not open for use to persons under the age of 18.

On clicking “Create account” Coinbase will send a link to the email provided for verification. The first step in verifying your account is by providing a mobile phone number to activate two-step verification. Being a first-timer, Coinbase prompts for the method the user will be using to buy cryptocurrency from the exchange. Here, it requires a user to enter debit or credit card details. However, you don’t need to start to buy or sell crypto the first time you land onto the platform. Upon phone number verification, Coinbase provides a window to access trade, receive, or send options.

Depositing funds

To buy Bitcoin from a bank account, trade, or send crypto assets from the platform, fiat and or crypto wallets need to be funded. There are two ways to do this.

Credit/debit card

To work on the fiat wallet , click on your profile picture, select “Settings” and go to the “Payment methods” tab. Click “Add payment method” and provide viable credit/debit card details. Cryptocurrencies that can be bought using fiat on Coinbase are Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin (BTC), Ether Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), USDC, Zcash, 0x, and Basic Attention Token (BAT).

To use the buy and sell section on the platform, a new user must complete the identity verification process. On the buy and sell section, specify the fiat amount and the crypto to buy or sell. Cryptocurrencies bought with fiat can be used to trade on Coinbase or sent to another exchange or wallet.

Cryptocurrency

Apart from buying cryptocurrencies with fiat, Coinbase also provides an option to deposit cryptocurrencies from other exchanges or wallets. To fund a Coinbase crypto wallet from an external wallet, choose the “Receive” option on the home page, and select the cryptocurrency to be deposited. A deposit address will be generated. On the external wallet, choose send, select the cryptocurrency, and enter the deposit address.

Navigating the Coinbase dashboard

Being a first-timer, the dashboard won’t have much details. However, as the account buys and sells cryptocurrencies, the dashboard gets populated with, among other things, total balance and recent activity. On the “Tools” section, Coinbase stores and lists all previously used addresses as the exchange generates a new address each time payment is made. Unfortunately, the Coinbase dashboard lacks the information-dense charts like the one provided by Binance and other leading virtual currency exchanges.

Advantages and disadvantages of Coinbase

Advantages

The exchange has an easy to use design, making it ideal for new entrants in the digital currency world.

Supports crypto buy sell options using fiat, making it a suitable on/off ramp exchange.

Coinbase Wallet makes it easy for its customers to send cryptocurrencies using just a username.

Has high liquidity for Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Disadvantages

There have been claims the exchange tracks user activities such as how they spend Bitcoin.

High fees compared to Binance and other similar platforms.

