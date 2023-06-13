Horizen and Auros partner to expand liquidity and access to ZEN token

TL;DR Breakdown

Horizen, a leading layer-0 public blockchain, has unveiled its strategic partnership with Auros, a global algorithmic trading, and market-making firm. This collaboration, aimed at increasing access to Horizen’s native token, ZEN, marks a significant milestone for both companies. The announcement comes just ahead of the highly anticipated launch of EON, a new EVM-compatible smart contracts network developed by Horizen.

With trades surpassing a billion dollars daily, Auros is among the foremost market participants, renowned for its algorithmic and high-frequency trading expertise. Leveraging this heritage, Auros will play a crucial role in fortifying the partnership.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Auros, a market leader in algorithmic trading and market-making services. Their proficiency in bespoke liquidity solutions will undoubtedly bolster the EON ecosystem,” commented Rob Viglione, Co-founder of Horizen, expressing his excitement about the collaboration.

According to Horizen, the partnership with Auros will provide enhanced liquidity for the ZEN token across centralized and decentralized exchanges. This development opens up new avenues for traders, DeFi users, and builders to engage with the EON ecosystem by simplifying the purchase of ZEN tokens.

This increased liquidity facilitates seamless transactions and stimulates utility and innovation within the innovative contract platform’s ecosystem. Ben Roth, the Chief Information Officer and co-founder of Auros emphasized the broader impact of the partnership, stating, “By integrating our proprietary trading technology and strategies into Horizen’s EON, we take pride in expanding liquidity availability for both the platform and the ZEN token, thus delivering enhanced value to all users.

Moreover, this collaboration represents a significant step forward and instills new hope in the decentralized ecosystem as we collectively strive for a more resilient future for digital assets.

The Horizen and Auros alliance heralds a promising advancement for the decentralized landscape, establishing a solid foundation for digital assets. Consequently, this partnership unlocks liquidity opportunities and accelerates overall growth and resilience within digital assets.

The strategic collaboration between Horizen and Auros sets a groundbreaking precedent in the evolution of the decentralized ecosystem. With a shared vision for resilience and innovation, this partnership not only amplifies accessibility to the ZEN token but also propels the utility and adoption of cryptocurrencies, forging a path toward a prosperous future for digital assets.