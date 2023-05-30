Hong Kong crypto race heats up as Companies vie for VASP licenses

TL;DR Breakdown

Several cryptocurrency companies are gearing up for the race to capture the Hong Kong retail crypto trading market, with plans to apply for Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licenses starting from June 1.

CoinEx, a Hong Kong-based crypto exchange, announced the launch of its local platform called BitHK and confirmed its intention to submit a VASP license application to the securities regulator on June 1. Similarly, Huobi‘s Hong Kong entity revealed that it was offering crypto trading services to local retail traders and had already submitted its VASP application to the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on May 29. Gate.io and BitMEX had also previously announced their applications and dedicated crypto trading services for the Hong Kong market.

Other companies, including OKX, ZA Bank (Hong Kong’s largest digital bank), and a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned conglomerate Greenland Holdings, have expressed their intentions to acquire VASP licenses.

The SFC recently declared that licensed VASPs could cater to retail investors starting June 1. Companies willing to comply with the regulatory guidelines on safe asset custody, security standards, and asset segregation, among others, are encouraged to apply for licenses.

In addition to the licensing race, two new crypto industry groups, the Hong Kong Licensed Virtual Assets Association (HKLVAA) and Web3 Harbour, were launched on May 29. HKLVAA aims to support VASP-licensed firms and those interested in obtaining licenses in Hong Kong, while Web3 Harbour focuses on fostering local Web3 development.

Overall, the competition to secure VASP licenses and enter the Hong Kong market highlights the growing interest and potential of the retail crypto trading sector in the region

The race to obtain VASP licenses in Hong Kong reflects the increasing recognition and acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the region. With the regulatory framework set by the SFC, companies are eager to meet compliance standards and tap into the potential of the retail crypto trading market.

By launching local platforms and obtaining VASP licenses, these cryptocurrency companies are positioning themselves to cater directly to Hong Kong retail traders. This move not only allows them to expand their customer base but also provides an opportunity to offer a range of services tailored to the needs and preferences of the local market.

The entrance of established exchanges such as CoinEx, Huobi, Gate.io, and BitMEX, along with the interest from other major players like OKX, ZA Bank, and Greenland Holdings, indicates the growing interest from both domestic and international players in the Hong Kong market.

The establishment of industry groups like the HKLVAA and Web3 Harbour further highlights the collaborative efforts within the crypto community. The HKLVAA aims to support VASP-licensed firms and guide those seeking licenses, ensuring compliance and fostering a robust crypto ecosystem in Hong Kong. On the other hand, Web3 Harbour focuses on driving Web3 development, which encompasses decentralized technologies and applications beyond cryptocurrencies, such as blockchain-based platforms and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

As Hong Kong embraces cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, the issuance of VASP licenses offers a regulatory framework that enhances investor protection, fosters market transparency, and promotes the growth of a responsible and compliant crypto industry. The race among companies to secure these licenses showcases the industry’s confidence in the potential of the Hong Kong market and its commitment to meeting regulatory requirements.

With the introduction of licensed VASPs serving retail investors, the country’s crypto landscape is set to undergo significant transformation. Retail traders can look forward to a more regulated and secure environment, while companies strive to provide innovative and reliable services that cater to the evolving needs of this emerging market.