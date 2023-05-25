OKX exchange brings prominent cryptocurrencies to Hong Kong retail investors

TL;DR Breakdown

OKX cryptocurrency exchange has announced today the addition of several new tokens to its platform, allowing retail investors in Hong Kong to access diverse digital assets.

The listed tokens now available for trading include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), The Sandbox (SAND), Litecoin (LTC), Avalanche (AVAX), Axie Infinity (AXS), Cosmos (ATOM), Stellar (XLM), USDT, and USDC.

The expansion of token listings on the OKX exchange gives Hong Kong users more significant investment opportunities and access to some of the most prominent cryptocurrencies in the market. Through the OKX, retail investors can conveniently buy, sell, and convert 16 significant digital assets, including BTC, ETH, and several others.

To comply with the regulations set forth by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), OKX has implemented specific requirements for token listings. Non-security tokens are required to have a clean record for 12 months, ensuring a level of stability and reliability for investors.

It is worth noting that stablecoins are currently unavailable for purchase by retail investors as the SFC awaits introducing a new policy about these assets.

The SFC has also issued guidelines regarding the operation of virtual asset trading platforms. The regulations prohibit platforms from engaging in advertising activities related to specific cryptocurrencies and holding crypto assets themselves. Additionally, proprietary trading and offering earning and lending services are also disallowed.

To facilitate transactions, OKX enables users in Hong Kong to purchase tokens using Hong Kong Dollars (HKD) through peer-to-peer (P2P) methods or via popular payment options such as ApplePay, Visa, and Mastercard, using third-party providers. This convenient and flexible approach aims to streamline the user experience and attract more investors to the platform.

With the OKX exchange expanding its token offerings while adhering to the SFC’s regulations, the platform aims to provide a secure and compliant environment for retail investors in Hong Kong.

By giving users access to a broader range of cryptocurrencies and convenient payment options, OKX aims to foster the growth of the digital asset market in the region and contribute to the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies.

As the Hong Kong government continues to shape its regulatory framework for virtual assets, market participants like OKX strive to stay at the forefront of compliance and innovation, ensuring that retail investors can confidently engage in cryptocurrency trading while meeting the evolving regulatory requirements.