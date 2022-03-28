London, United Kingdom, 28th March, 2022, Chainwire

Ghanaian artist Kojo Marfo is excited to announce his upcoming NFT collection. The collection will be minted throughout April 2022 through a collaboration with JD Malat Gallery and borrows elements from Pablo Picasso, artifacts, and masks.

Artwork is a powerful tool to highlight social issues and offer various perspectives on sensitive matters. Kojo Marfo sees art as a communication tool first and foremost, allowing him to tap into a growing pool of creativity and ideas. Marfo’s upcoming NFT collection is a logical extension of his work ethic and highlights the ongoing evolution of society.

For Marfo, NFTs are a medium to reach new people whether they want to invest or are passionate about the art world. Non-fungible tokens are the next frontier of communication for artists and create a connection between the real and digital world.

The NFT collection created by Kojo Marfo will signify those strong links with physical works. The collection is created through a base of 250 characteristics distributed through an algorithm to generate unique NFTs. Moreover, the work is inspired by history and Marfo’s Ghanaian origins. Three crucial pillars exist in this collection:

Artistic vision: increasing visibility of Marfo’s work through new connections

Charity: A share of proceeds will be donated to a charity of choice. Marfo wants to help children or people in precarious situations.

Blending the real and digital world: NFTs allow more people to experience Marfo’s artwork and obtain it if they so choose. Moreover, non-fungible tokens can tap into a new audience.

Kojo Mafo’s upcoming NFT collection is made possible with the help of JD Malat Gallery. The gallery allowed over 1,000 artists in Great Britain to showcase their works, and Marfo’s pieces received high praise. Today, Marfo is exclusively represented by the JD Malat Gallery, yet his NFTs can reach a global audience.

Kojo Marfo wants to convey a message of hope and understanding to all current and future collectors of his work. Take the time to think, sit, and reflect on the journey we call life.

More information on the upcoming Kojo Marfo collection will be announced on Twitter .

About Kojo Marfo

Kojo Marfo (born 1980) is a Ghanaian artist based in London. Marfo developed his interest in art and visual culture through traditional Akan artifacts, sculptures, and carvings that he was exposed to as a child growing up in Ghana. These artifacts still remain a vital source of strength for Marfo. He references traditional Akan art to highlight social issues, such as inequalities, religion, politics, and spiritualism. After traveling to New York and London, Marfo has developed a unique style that encompasses his wide range of influences in an effort to express his experiences and comment on society.

About JD Malat Gallery

Founded in London in 2017, JD Malat Gallery specializes in established and emerging international artists. Through a program of thoughtfully curated year-round solo and group exhibitions, with contributions from curators, artists, and academics, JD Malat Gallery offers a constantly changing space for its artists and public.

Jean-David Malat

info@jdmalat.com

0524382104