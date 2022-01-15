TL;DR Breakdown

Uruguay has had its first-ever installation of a cryptocurrency ATM. The ATM results from a joint effort between two crypto companies, Inbierto and Urubit. It will help offer a new means of trading away from the P2P method common there, thus increasing the number of crypto holders.

Uruguay joins the crypto sphere through crypto ATM installation

Uruguay stands as one of the most recent nations to join the crypto space. The country has received its first-ever crypto ATM operating in Punta del Este. The two companies that made the machine divided the work, with Urubit developing the software while Inbierto made the hardware. Last month, the companies revealed about the installation of the ATM even though they never gave much information.

Per Adolfo Varela, the Inbierto CEO, the machine will help to enhance faith in cryptos in Uruguay. Varela expounded that it would help increase crypto trades since banks are not permitted to facilitate them, and people can only use the P2P transaction method. He also noted that the joint effort would continue providing more ATMs throughout the country.

Valero said that the union intends to start with Maldonado, follow with Colonia, Montevideo and possibly cover the whole nation by 2023. He also revealed that unnamed countries had also consulted them regarding the ATM.

The ATM only allows the trading of five cryptos featuring two national ones: Ferret and Urubit. It will facilitate the trade of BTC, BNB, and BUSD. The makers are yet to introduce ETH to the ATM since it only uses the BSC network. Varela said they opted to choose the BSC network over ETH due to lower gas fees.

Crypto regulation and adoption increase globally

Even though crypto adoption and regulation are growing fast globally, many countries are still in a legal grey area. Uruguay is one such country. Last October, the country’s central bank said that crypto-asset was neither legal nor illegal. It also warned that investors should only invest in them bearing the possible risks.

In December, the bank introduced a regulatory plan for cryptos in Uruguay. The plan proposed reviewing current laws to include cryptocurrencies rather than making new laws. These developments signaled the start of a long journey towards crypto regulation there.

Uruguay is not the only country without a working regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. No country can brag about having a fully functional framework either. However, some like China may not need a regulatory framework since they have banned cryptocurrencies. Others like Russia, the US, India, the UK are drawing proposals or enforcing crypto regulations.

The country’s like the US and the UK that have confirmed not to have any motive to ban cryptocurrencies have expressed the need for regulation. They believe that crypto regulation will increase the faith and security of their investors and make crypto adoption even better.