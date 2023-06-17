Hedge funds and trading firms are terrified of AI

TL;DR Breakdown

With the growing dominance of AI, hedge funds, and computer-driven trading entities are facing an increasingly complex battlefield.

The prospect of this technology’s manipulation has triggered widespread concern within the sector, primarily after a fabricated image of a Pentagon explosion stirred a temporary sell-off in US stocks.

The digitally manipulated image, circulated through a verified Twitter account, caused a 0.3% slump in the S&P 500 index within 30 minutes. While the source of this fabricated image remains unclear, multiple speculations point towards AI’s involvement.

This incident underlines the emerging challenge posed by AI-generated news and images that have the potential to disrupt market trends significantly.

AI: A new frontier of market manipulation

For hedge funds and high-speed proprietary trading firms, AI presents an entirely new frontier of potential market manipulation. These firms use intricate algorithms to filter large volumes of news and social media content, searching for market signals they can swiftly act upon.

However, the menace of AI-generated misinformation presents a new and potentially profound obstacle to the validity of their trading decisions.

Doug Greenig, founder of hedge fund Florin Court Capital, highlights this problem: “AI introduces numerous possibilities for information distortion, which is becoming more difficult to navigate.”

Florin Court Capital employs long-term trend analysis in alternative markets rather than banking on short-term market fluctuations.

Proprietary trading firms: Navigating the AI minefield

The fast-evolving capability of AI to generate persuasive stories and images in large volumes is a significant worry. It poses numerous pitfalls for proprietary trading firms and hedge funds.

These firms have been investing heavily in algorithms that critically parse information, assess language sentiment within a source, and use this data as a signal to execute an automated trade.

However, even sophisticated algorithms may struggle with distinguishing genuine news reports about fake news. For example, a credible news source reporting a fabricated Pentagon explosion might trick algorithms into treating them as real events, thus producing corresponding analytics.

As a result, firms must stay one step ahead in a cat-and-mouse game between parties spreading market-moving fake news and traders looking to outsmart them.

Towards a more resilient trading ecosystem

The rise of AI-generated misinformation is pushing trading firms towards utilizing data companies that aggregate information from a wide range of sources into sentiment scores. Simultaneously, algorithms are being developed to cross-check multiple news sources to ensure data integrity.

On the other hand, not all quant firms may face this issue head-on. Many quants focus on trading market patterns over extended periods, meaning they can ignore very short-term price fluctuations.

Computer-driven traders also tend to place a large number of small bets, mitigating potential losses from price moves based on unreliable sources.

However, the incident highlights a long-term concern: the role of AI in creating disinformation and its potential to manipulate markets.

Mike Zigmont, head of trading at US-based Harvest Volatility Management, warns, “Whether the fake story was exploited for profit is unknown, but there will be more of these stories, and the perpetrators will attempt to extract value from the markets.”

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize various aspects of society, its misuse may herald unprecedented challenges for industries such as finance.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.