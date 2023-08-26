Hashdex enters the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF arena with a novel approach

TL;DR Breakdown

Hashdex, a crypto asset management company, has thrown its hat into the ring for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. The firm submitted an application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), outlining a unique strategy that diverges from the norm by eschewing the Coinbase surveillance sharing agreement.

Hashdex distinctive path to market

Hashdex’s application, filed through NYSE Arca, aims to list a product dubbed the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF. Unlike other contenders in the space, Hashdex plans to acquire spot Bitcoin directly from physical exchanges within the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) market. This approach is a departure from the surveillance sharing agreement (SSA) with Coinbase Global Inc., a common feature in many other Bitcoin ETF applications. The strategy involves swapping futures contracts for an equivalent spot exposure, rather than making direct cash purchases from exchanges.

Expert opinions and market expectations

The unique filing has garnered attention from industry experts. James Seyffart, an analyst at Bloomberg, noted that Hashdex’s strategy could potentially alleviate some of the SEC’s concerns regarding market manipulation and liquidity. Seyffart also mentioned that the pressure on SEC Chair Gary Gensler, stemming from the Grayscale lawsuit and Ethereum futures submission, could increase the likelihood of approval for Hashdex’s Bitcoin ETF. Other specialists, including Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, and finance attorney Scott Johnsson, echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that Hashdex’s approach might be a game-changer.

The SEC has yet to comment on the influx of spot Bitcoin ETF applications, including Hashdex’s. However, the regulatory body has indicated that it will not issue any feedback on the product until next year. This has led to heightened anticipation among market investors, especially given the SEC’s history of rejecting applications from top investment managers like Ark Invest, Fidelity, and VanEck.

The Bitcoin ETF landscape has been a topic of discussion for years, with multiple rejections from the SEC dampening market enthusiasm. Yet, the entry of major financial firms like BlackRock into the race has rekindled hopes for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. market. Hashdex’s unique approach, bypassing the commonly used Coinbase SSA, adds a new layer of complexity and possibility to this ongoing narrative.

In light of these developments, the market is closely watching Hashdex’s application. The firm’s distinctive strategy, coupled with increasing pressure on the SEC from various quarters, could potentially tip the scales in favor of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval.