Loading...

Has Pepe Saturated at $6 Billion? PlayDoge Takes Over with Tamagotchi-style Mini Games

3 mins read

Contents
1. Has Pepe Saturated at $6 Billion?
2. $DOG Faces Correction, PlayDoge Takes Over
3. What’s Fueling the PlayDoge Craze?
4. Base Dawgz Launches a Sizzling Hot Presale
Share link:

In this post:

Pepe is at the forefront of the meme coin craze this year.

When the frog-themed token entered the market last year, it was predicted to be a short-term phenomenon. Like most meme coins, Pepe was written off as a fleeting sensation riding a pump-and-dump wave.

But long-term investors proved this narrative wrong. Today, Pepe boasts a $6B market cap. 

Has Pepe Saturated at $6 Billion? 

Pepe’s action-packed journey has generated curiosity from meme coin investors and outsiders alike. The token was showing no signs of a slowdown for a while. But now that the market cap has crossed the $6 billion milestone, investors are jumping ship to new alternatives like PlayDoge and Base Dawgz.

Pepe 1-year price action, CoinMarketCap

Pepe has been proving the apprehensions wrong again. It has exploded 68% on the monthly chart and 6% on the weekly chart, recording a robust price trajectory. 

With Pepe rising to the status of meme coin icons like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, it is unlikely that the token will face a massive crash anytime soon. Especially with a strong broader market bull run around the corner, Pepe is looking at a bright road ahead. 

However, Pepe will fail to outperform new meme coins with lower market caps. 

PlayDoge, Base Dawgz, Dog Runes, Ben the Dog, and Beer Coin are good examples of the shifting trends. 

$DOG Faces Correction, PlayDoge Takes Over

Dog (Runes) is one of the most popular meme coins of this season. The new project’s journey to an $800M+ market cap has been spectacular. 

But $DOG is facing threats of a steep crash with the initial FOMO waning. 

Dog (Runes) 1-day price action, 6 June 2024, CoinMarketCap

Stiff competition from PLAY and DAWGZ are predicted to push $DOG further down the charts. 

PlayDoge (PLAY), in particular, is predicted to be the next big meme coin of 2024. While most meme coins opt for a purely speculative identity, $PLAY is a Tamagotchi-style play-to-earn meme coin that revives the 90s nostalgia. 

In PlayDoge’s 2D adventures, gamers must feed, train, and play with their virtual pets to earn points and climb the leaderboards.

In less than two weeks since its launch, the PlayDoge presale is rapidly closing in on the $3 million mark. With this remarkable success, PlayDoge has solidified its position among the hottest cryptos of this month. 

What’s Fueling the PlayDoge Craze?

Most meme coins rely on sheer luck to gain traction. PlayDoge takes a different approach.

PlayDoge is much more than just a catchy label or speculative hype. Inspired by the Tamagotchi craze of the 1990s, the mobile game creates a fun experience for users with a meme coin twist. 

By honing their gameplay, users can climb the leaderboards and secure extra rewards in $PLAY tokens. The native currency of the PlayDoge ecosystem unlocks a myriad of perks within the gripping 8-bit world. 

To ensure low costs and a user-friendly trading experience, PlayDoge has found its home in the BNB Smart Chain. 

With its unique P2E model and strategic planning, PlayDoge is rightly positioned for a meme coin pump this year. 

PlayDoge’s staking system allows investors to lock in their $PLAY tokens and earn passive income over time. It is live from the presale stage, boasting an APY of 118% at the time of writing. The staking system supports the token’s long-term price stability.

The Tamagotchi revival has sent PlayDoge into the social media spotlight. Airdrops and giveaways are expected to further expand the PlayDoge community over the next few days. 

Following in the footsteps of projects like Floki Inu, PlayDoge is looking at a bright road ahead. Rooted in play-to-earn utility, the project has high long-term relevance. It won’t be another fleeting meme coin sensation. 

Buy $PLAY in the presale

Base Dawgz Launches a Sizzling Hot Presale

Base meme coins have skyrocketed to a billion-dollar market cap this year. Projects like Brett, Degen Coin, and Toshi show that there is more to meme coins than their pet labels. 

Building on the success, Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is the viral new sensation in the niche. 

Although Base Dawgz has found its home on the Base blockchain, it leverages a multichain strategy to maximize its accessibility. It will be tradable on Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Avalanche.

Base Dawgz introduces a share-to-earn staking mechanism that provides investors with tangible incentives to hold their tokens. Base Dawgz is hosting an airdrop campaign, which has catalysed the presale momentum. 

Buy $DAWGZ in the presale

Disclaimer. This is a Market Release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
#Market Release
3 mins read

$DOG Craze Wanes as $DAWGZ and $PLAY Catalyse the Meme Coin Mania

#Market Release
3 mins read

After Notcoin’s Success, Could This Be the Next Viral Gaming Token to Explode?

#Market Release
3 mins read

eTukTuk Launches New P2E Game & Nears $3.5M Milestone in Early-Access Presale

#Market Release
3 mins read

4 New Cryptocurrencies That Could 10X

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan