Stacks Price Rises 8% But Can New Learn-to-Earn Token 99Bitcoins Soar Higher?

Stacks (STX) has caught the eye of crypto traders with an impressive 8% rise in the past 24 hours.

But while STX rallies, a newcomer called 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC) is positioning itself for potentially even greater gains.

Stacks’ Price Surge & Bullish Breakout

After forming a double-bottom pattern around the $1.50 mark on Monday – a classic sign of strong support – STX has soared.

And soar it did, hitting a high of $1.82 yesterday, which was an 18% gain from local lows.

But what goes up must come down, at least a little.

STX’s price has pulled back overnight, settling around $1.71 at the time of writing.

This retreat hasn’t dampened investors’ spirits, though.

The token’s performance was enough to secure it as the 5th biggest gainer on CoinMarketCap’s leaderboard.

From a technical perspective, STX has also escaped from a descending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart, a bullish signal that has many predicting more upside.

With spot volumes surging 78% to $158 million, there’s clearly a lot of interest in the token.

Looking ahead, traders have their sights set on the $1.95 level.

STX faced resistance at that level earlier this month, and if it can break through, it could pave the way for a more extended rally.

Stacks’s Advanced Tech Brings Smart Contracts to Bitcoin

While Stacks’ price action is grabbing headlines, it’s the technology behind the project that’s truly exciting.

Imagine Bitcoin, the OG crypto, suddenly learning new tricks.

That’s essentially what Stacks brings to the table.

Put simply, Stacks is like a “translator” between the world of smart contracts and Bitcoin’s top-tier security.

It’s bringing the flexibility of Ethereum-style dApps to the Bitcoin ecosystem – without forcing Bitcoin itself to change.

But how is this possible?

Through a clever programming language called Clarity and a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of Transfer (PoX).

Here’s an example: Picture a decentralized lending platform where you can borrow against your BTC holdings.

Traditionally, that would be impossible on the Bitcoin network.

But with Stacks, it is possible.

Developers can easily create these complex financial applications, and users can interact with them, all while taking advantage of Bitcoin’s unmatched security.

And for those who own STX tokens?

There’s an added benefit called “Stacking,” which is a way to earn BTC rewards just for supporting the network.

It’s similar to mining but with an eco-friendly twist.

New Crypto to Watch: 99Bitcoins Token Lets You Earn Crypto While Learning

Alongside Stacks, another project has been building momentum this week.

Enter 99Bitcoins Token, a newcomer debuting a unique “Learn-to-Earn” model.

The concept is simple: Users get paid to learn about crypto.

It’s like having a cryptocurrency teacher who hands out tokenized rewards for completing quizzes, courses, and tutorials.

99Bitcoins users can dive into many topics, from candlestick patterns to blockchain basics, and earn 99BTC tokens along the way.

And with the backing of the 99Bitcoins brand – which has over 2.8 million subscribers across its various channels – there’s some serious credibility behind the project.

But it’s not just the Learn-to-Earn model that has investors excited.

The ongoing presale for 99BTC has been a runaway success, raising over $2.2 million in funding so far.

99Bitcoins Token’s whitepaper even talks about transitioning to the new BRC-20 standard on the Bitcoin network.

This move could massively boost the token’s utility and security.

Some big names in the crypto sphere are even suggesting 99BTC could outpace STX’s growth this year.

For example, Crypto Wire on YouTube released a video stating that 99BTC could have “100x potential.”

It’s certainly a lofty claim, but given the project’s combo of education, earning potential, and trusted reputation, it’s no wonder 99BTC is drawing attention.

