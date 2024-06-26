Brett Posts Gains as Meme Coins Rally – Could This Token be Next to Explode?

Brett, Base’s leading meme coin, has notched a 3% uptick today amid a wider meme coin market rally.

Meanwhile, another Base meme coin, Base Dawgz, is turning heads as its presale crosses the $2 million mark.

Brett Outpaces the Market on a 3% Uptick

Brett has displayed relative strength today, jumping 3%, while the broader meme coin market is up 2.2%.

This echoes a bigger phenomenon of Brett garnering huge attention recently.

Following Coinbase’s release of its Smart Wallet this month, Brett has undergone an explosive upward trajectory.

It is currently trading at $0.157, up 6.8% this week and 131% this month.

Brett holds a $1.5 billion market cap, making it the sixth-largest meme coin. Meanwhile, it has a $74 million 24-hour trading volume, up 33% today.

The project’s recent uptick has sparked excitement about another leg up, which would propel it to a new all-time high (ATH).

In a recent post on X, analyst CRG hailed its price chart as “looking bullish” and suggested that “most people are underexposed.”

Put differently, the analyst suspects Brett might outperform other meme coins, and many people will miss out on the gains because they do not hold enough BRETT.

Meanwhile, esteemed trader and CEO of BecauseBitcoin, Max Schwartzman, praised Brett as having “one of the cleanest charts out there.”

He also underscored that Brett had provided beta exposure to the ETH price, with more volatile swings in either direction.

Max reasons that ETH is currently breaking out against BTC, which lays the groundwork for another explosive BRETT rally.

Moving to its fundamentals, one popular analyst suggests that because the Base network does not have its own token, Brett will absorb much of the on-ramped liquidity.

Given that Base is the native blockchain of Coinbase, the world’s largest exchange, this could be massive for Brett’s price potential.

There’s an undeniable buzz surrounding Brett’s technical and fundamental outlook.

Its juncture as Base’s leading meme coin has been integral to its success. But Brett is not the only Base meme coin with a bright future.

Another promising project is Base Dawgz. It is currently surging ahead in its presale as investors flock to its unique mechanisms.

Multichain Meme Coinbase DAWGZ Builds Momentum With Refer-and-Earn Scheme

There’s a lot to be excited about in the Base Dawgz presale.

Not only is it going head-to-head with Base chain projects like Brett, but $DAWGZ is also available on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Avalanche.

This multichain outlook distinguishes it from other Base meme coins and provides huge room for growth.

Base Dawgz has also introduced a novel social concept called refer-and-earn.

With this mechanism, community members can share Base Dawgz with friends and on social media to generate commission.

They can get a personalized referral code from the Base Dawgz website and will earn 10% of each successful referral. Rewards will be paid in USDT when the presale ends.

It’s an exciting concept that puts skin in the game for the community, and traders are excited by the project.

Meme coins are community-driven. As more people join, the token price increases, which benefits holders.

However, it’s rare for community members to earn commissions by referring others to a project. This could be a game changer for Base Dawgz.

The presale has raised $2.1 million so far and is currently priced at $0.005534. But potential buyers should move fast because the price will increase as the presale advances.

