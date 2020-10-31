Hackers threaten to release psychotherapy records in Finland if cryptocurrency is not delivered.

A Finland psychotherapy institution received threats from criminals for $584 worth of cryptocurrency within 48 hours.

The consequence of not listening to the lawbreakers would be the release of medical records.

Hackers threaten to release Finland psychotherapy records for cryptocurrency



The culprits supposedly managed to acquire funds from 40 Bitcoin accounts. Authorities believe the news of the 40 accounts may be fake news as they cannot link them to the case.



The offenders sent a request to 1% of the population within a two-week framework. Across the board hackers have been able to view confidential information from Vastaamo, pointing to something being wrong with their security.



Now, an internal investigation is in progress and has found that the system was not secure or up to standard. The hackers were able to enter the system through a security breach from 2018.



The previous breach did not get reported well enough to authorities that could fix the issue or the communities impacted.

No one prepared for the 2020 intrusion.



The centre treats over 50,000 patients in Tampere and Oulu. The scammers used the psychotherapeutic records to blackmail with the intent of gathering crypto funds from workers in the hospital and its patients.

The CEO of Vastaamo Ville Tapio paid for his negligence at the hospital with his job.