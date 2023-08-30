Grayscale is dangerously close to spot Bitcoin ETF approval

TL;DR Breakdown

The pivotal world of cryptocurrency might soon be rattled by a game-changing move. Grayscale, a prominent name in crypto asset management, is making formidable strides toward gaining approval for their long-anticipated spot Bitcoin ETF.

If the SEC thought they had firmly slammed the door on this enterprise, they might need to reassess. The recent legal verdict suggests that Grayscale’s venture is not only alive but pulsing with newfound vigor.

The Uphill Battle

It was no short or easy journey for Grayscale to get to this point. Their proposal to the SEC to launch a Bitcoin ETF had been brusquely knocked back. The SEC’s decision, however, did not deter this crypto juggernaut. Instead of retreating, Grayscale chose to retaliate.

After a grueling year of litigation, the US Court of Appeals dealt the SEC a blow, asserting that their decision to dismiss Grayscale’s ETF application warranted another look.

This resilience epitomizes the company’s tenacity in navigating the rigid terrains of financial regulations. The DC Circuit’s decision, which was delivered a whopping forty months post-lawsuit filing, didn’t merely tip in Grayscale’s favor.

It was a resounding win. In an intriguing twist, the judgment wasn’t just the view of a single magistrate but was a unanimous consensus among a trio of judges. Their collective voice echoed clear disapproval of the SEC’s initial dismissal.

Awaiting the SEC’s Next Move

The ball is now squarely in the SEC’s court. As Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale’s CEO, astutely pointed out during a chat with Bloomberg News, the SEC is now on the clock. From the moment of the appellate court’s verdict, a 45-day window was set into motion.

This period is the SEC’s chance to contest the judgment, should they dare. But what happens after? If the SEC chooses not to request a rehearing, Grayscale will keenly await the final mandate, a crucial directive that will determine their subsequent course of action.

Sonnenshein did not mince words during the interview, taking a bold stance in line with Grayscale’s corporate ethos. He accentuated that the court didn’t merely side with them for the sake of it.

The verdict was an acknowledgment, an alignment with the core arguments Grayscale put forth. Sonnenshein also alluded to the belief that the SEC is not bereft of the means or mechanisms to green-light a spot Bitcoin product analogous to GBTC.

The arena of cryptocurrency has always been tumultuous, with innovation clashing with regulation at every turn. Grayscale’s relentless pursuit of their spot Bitcoin ETF stands as a testament to their dedication to spearheading change in this domain.

While the road ahead remains uncertain, and the SEC’s next move unpredictable, one thing is for certain: Grayscale’s audacious and unwavering drive is setting a precedent for others in the cryptocurrency sphere.

Whether they achieve their ultimate goal or not, their journey has already left an indelible mark on the world of crypto trading.

