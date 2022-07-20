Government officials’ NFT investments are under review by the OGE

Recently, the OGE, United States Office of Government Ethics, published a legal law on NFT investments between government entities. According to the OGE, all these people must show their transactions to purchase NFTs.

For some time now, regulators in the United States have been looking for ways to take advantage of the crypto market, either with its citizens or with government entities that are attracted to the technology. Although the pressure to which virtual commerce is subjected in the US is great, this is compensated by the thousands of people who daily seek to adapt to it, which, in a certain way, gives balance to the entire investment scheme.

Government’ NFT investments must disclose their transactions

The OGE director statement shows that government officials must disclose each NFT investment exceeding $1,000. Likewise, the agents indicate that each official entity must reflect in the report if the investment is still active.

The law states that NFT investments must report profits that exceed $200. On the other hand, the informants must talk about their purchases or any transaction between NFT or fractional NFT that are taken as securities.

The release focuses on government people who take nft-based properties, meaning real estate or another value target. OGE previously showed that non-reportable items would be electronic devices, photographs, or clothing.

SEC could be back fighting cryptocurrencies

A little more than halfway through 2022, the SEC regulators had remained neutral regarding their releases and laws imposed on cryptos. But all that could change after lawmaker Brad Sherman asked the agency to continue investigations targeting exchanges. Sherman clarifies that these accusations go toward Coinbase and the multinationale exchange Binance.

However, the regulatory agency has not responded to the legislator’s request and is expected to ignore it. The SEC had been fighting cryptos for more than two years until, at some point, it was left with no choice but to recognize its potential as financial technology. The popularity of crypto trading in the United States is so high that major brokerages, private banks, and companies use them for their benefit.

Continuing with the laws imposed on NFT investments, this will not affect the virtual market recovering after losing more than half of its capitalization. It is only a regulatory plan that seeks to stop illegal transactions between government entities, but it does not apply to citizenship in the North American territory. NFTs are increasing in popularity as more metaverse-based technologies are developed worldwide.