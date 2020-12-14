Google services down globally

The world comes to a screeching halt

Failure of the Google services reveals complete business immobilization.

Youtube goes down subsequently due to Google ownership

As many of you may have realized, Google’s services all went down around 11:50am GMT.



At the time of writing, all Google services from Gmail to Docs are down and unavailable to users.

Google services down: a world rendered immobile

How swiftly the world of business goes down when the worldwide relied upon service, Google drops out. Today, many businesses have seen an immediate barrier appear as the seemingly invincible Google stops working.

Many reports show how widespread the effects of Google’s incapacitation truly reach. With professional tools such as GoogleMeet down, many business meetings have been impacted significantly and been canceled as a result.

Even YouTube is down

Google bought Youtube in November 2006 and has since functioned as one of Google’s subsidiaries. As a result of Google’s temporary departure from the world today, Youtube has accordingly also gone down.

As many Youtubers make a living from their YouTube accounts, many livelihoods have been brought to a standstill due to the network failure.

Bus Factor of 1 in the world of business

The simple dropout of Google from the world has produced a ripple effect that lands on the shoulders of businesses like a tsunami – washing everything away.

A Bus Factor is defined as a:

measurement of risk resulting from the loss of knowledge, skills, connections, business methodologies and all those unique skills that each person brings to the table. If work could not continue with the absence of just one specific key person, you have a bus factor of 1. Checkify.com

In this case, Google’s services evidently have a Bus Factor of 1.

This single failure of the one service has rendered the majority of professionals that work online as no more than sitting ducks.

Perhaps preparations for such an event in the future should be considered to prevent such an occurrence happening again.