TL;DR Breakdown

Goldman Sachs to offer crypto mid-2021.

Banks are changing their stance on crypto.

Goldman Sachs, the American investment banking behemoth, is planning to provide cryptocurrencies to its private wealth clients by mid-2021.

Goldman Sachs to offer crypto soon

Mary Rich, the newly appointed Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, spoke with CNBC said they are looking for how to grant access to cryptocurrencies to their private wealth clients soon. Rich said her bank is considering rolling out a broad spectrum of crypto investment products. This would either be Bitcoin or cryptocurrency derivatives. She did not however reveal what would be required for the offer that would be launched soon. But given the way Goldman Sachs had handled its wealth management previously, clients are generally expected to invest a minimum of $25 million.

Banks are having a change of mind

When Bitcoin sprung up in 2009, most banks, and that including the big guns in Walls Street, didn’t want to have anything to do with it. But given the increasing adoption of Bitcoins by institutional and retail investors, banks are gradually rethinking their stance and offering crypto related services. To them, relative to gold and other traditional assets, Bitcoin provides a betters security against inflations.

There have been increased request form traditional investors in the finance space to include crypto services and crypto related investments. This is viewed as a better way out of the global economic situation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. These request have made banks to have a rethink on cryptocurrencies so as not to see a mass exodus of their customers.

A prominent bank, Morgan Stanley, have yielded to demands from their customers and are now offering crypto services. She said her bank too want to toe that path. Rich said Goldman Sachs would offer Bitcoin investments that are similar to that of Morgan Stanley