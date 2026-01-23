Gold hits new all-time high of $4,999 as silver smashes $100

Stocks traded mixed midday Friday as investors digested earnings and news out of the tech sector. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovered around the flatline, while the Dow fell 247 points, or 0.5%, dragged by a 2% drop in Goldman Sachs.

Chip stocks diverged sharply. Nvidia jumped over 2% and AMD gained more than 3%, following reports that Jensen Huang is set to visit China soon. But Intel cratered 14% after issuing a disappointing Q1 outlook, triggering a sell-off.

Markets had started to rebound Wednesday after President Donald Trump scrapped planned tariffs on imports from eight European countries, which were due to begin Feb. 1.

Trump said the move followed a “framework of a future deal” struck with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte involving Greenland.

In crypto, Bitcoin was last trading at $89,006, slightly lower on the day. Across major coins, ETH fell 1.35% to $2,910, SOL dropped 1.88% to $126.08, XRP dipped 1.25% to $1.89, and DOGE slipped 1.29% to $0.12287. BNB was one of the few gainers, up 0.45% to $887.40.

24-hour volumes were mixed. Bitcoin’s was $59.79B, Ethereum’s $39.31B, and Solana’s $7.62B. Most tokens posted double-digit weekly declines in open interest, led by BTC and ETH at -33.21% and -34.59%, respectively.