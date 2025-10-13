Global stablecoin supply hits record high of $301.5 billion

The global stablecoin market has reached a new milestone, with total supply climbing to $301.5 billion, according to recent data.

Binance has become a significant catalyst of the liquidity boom, and its ERC-20 supply of stablecoins decreased from 42 billion to 32 billion in August. This is the largest on-chain stablecoin reserves ever recorded in the exchange.

The surge is an indication that the trading activity on Binance is still strong, and the number of users and the liquidity demand are both increasing. Although there has been some rotation out of volatile assets into stablecoins, the significant increase in Binance reserves indicates that users are still engaged and not totally risk-averse.

Institutional demand and U.S. dollar exposure

Stablecoins are becoming a crucial intersection between traditional finance and digital assets. JPMorgan analysts project up to $1.4 trillion of extra demand in U.S. dollars if overseas investors keep adding exposure to these assets as global adoption expands by 2027.

“Whether such a high-end scenario growth trajectory will actually play out remains to be seen, but if it does, stablecoin-related dollar inflows could become cumulatively significant,” JPM said.

The analysts further noted, “Given that ~99% of the total stablecoin supply is pegged 1:1 to the dollar, stablecoin market growth necessarily implies some demand for the dollar.”

The forecast shows the extended utility of stablecoins outside of crypto trading. They are increasingly being used in cross-border transactions, remittances ,and on-chain settlements as they are faster and cheaper options than regular payment systems.

Switzerland strengthens regulatory foundations

Switzerland is heading towards becoming a formalized global innovation hub for stablecoins. The Swiss Federal Department of Finance is working on changing the legislation to promote blockchain-based payment systems.

The Swiss stablecoin roundtable on October 10 brought together policymakers, business executives, and researchers to discuss the development of digital currencies.

Respondents explored the role of stablecoins that may be used in addition to regulated payment infrastructure to improve efficiency and market access. National Councillor Benjamin Fischer highlighted the desire of Switzerland as a power broker in digital finance by being pragmatically regulated and supported in its innovations.

The financial sector of Spain is also experiencing significant changes. Santander has joined nine other global banks, including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, in a stablecoin pilot.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.