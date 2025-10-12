Binance shells out $283 after token depegs rock market

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it has reimbursed customers for a total of $283 million after a volatile Friday, during which several tokens on the exchange depegged or experienced unnatural price crashes.



The compensatory measure was taken in the midst of the worst-ever single-day liquidation, which erased around $20 billion worth of leveraged exposure and sent shivers throughout the digital asset space.



According to Binance customers, many altcoins dropped to $0 on Friday’s pullback, a trend observed across the entire trading platform. This event, which included IoTeX (IOTX), Cosmos (ATOM), and Enjin, caused widespread panic. However, Binance has ascertained that this was just a display glitch.

In a Sunday statement, Binance explained that the incident was caused by a “display issue” in its trading interface. According to the exchange, recent updates to the trading pairs, such as IOTX/USDT, had reduced the number of decimal places allowed for minimum price movements. This change caused the platform’s system to display a $0 price when token values were too small to render correctly.



“Certain trading pairs, such as IOTX/USDT, recently reduced the number of decimal places allowed for minimum price movement, causing the displayed prices in the user interface to be zero, which is a display issue and not due to an actual $0 price.”

The explanation helped calm fears after screenshots of zero-value tokens flooded social media, adding to the panic during an already chaotic market downturn.

Depegged tokens trigger Binance’s compensation effort

Adding to the turbulence, three Binance Earn assets—Ethena’s synthetic dollar (USDe), Binance Solana liquid staking token (BNSOL), and Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH)—temporarily depegged from their intended prices. Ethena’s USDe, meant to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, briefly dropped to $0.66 on Binance.

The exchange said it has fully compensated users who were affected between 21:36 and 22:16 UTC on October 10. This includes traders using USDe, BNSOL, or WBETH as collateral in futures, margin, and loan markets, as well as users who suffered verified losses through Earn redemptions or internal transfers.

Ethena Labs CEO Guy Young pushed back against claims that USDe had officially depegged, noting that the incident was confined to Binance. “It is not accurate to describe this as a USDe depeg when a single venue was out of line with the deepest pools of liquidity that experienced no abnormal price deviations whatsoever,” Young wrote on X.

Speculation mounts over possible exploit as Binance denies external attack

Amid the confusion, some market observers speculated that a coordinated exploit had targeted Binance. A trader known as ElonTrades suggested that attackers may have exploited Binance’s Unified Account feature, which utilizes internal order-book data rather than external oracle feeds. This design difference, according to the theory, created a vulnerability that could be manipulated to produce sudden price discrepancies.

ElonTrades claimed the exploit triggered a cascade of liquidations on Binance, eventually spilling over to the broader market. However, Binance denied any evidence of an external attack, stating that “the extreme market downturn occurred before the depegging.”

To address future risks, Binance said it would update its reference index by including asset redemption prices and introducing a soft price floor for USDe. These measures are designed to stabilize future trading activity during extreme volatility.

Renewed scrutiny spurs calls for stricter oversight of centralized exchanges

The chaos has renewed calls for greater transparency and oversight in centralized exchanges. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek publicly urged regulators to investigate the cause of the extreme price swings, arguing that such events undermine confidence in centralized trading platforms.

Marszalek said centralized exchanges must ensure that retail investors are protected from technical and structural failures, emphasizing the need for consistent regulatory standards.

Despite the turbulence, crypto markets staged a notable recovery over the weekend. BNB, Binance’s native token, rallied more than 11% in 24 hours, while The Block’s GM30 Index, which tracks the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, rose 6.8%.



In a statement, Binance emphasized that it is still “reviewing and handling user cases” related to the depegging and liquidation events. The exchange also pledged to reinforce infrastructure resiliency, work on transparency, and continue to provide customers with confidence following one of the most turbulent events in recent crypto history.

Having already paid out damages of $283 million to impacted clients, Binance is attempting to demonstrate that it can respond quickly in the wake of a crisis and provide reassurance to customers while proving its resilience amid fast-paced market changes.

