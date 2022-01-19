TL;DR Breakdown

GK8 reel out additional features to its platform.

The new features can enable banks sure that their crypto custodial services

GK8, a leading self-managed crypto custody solution with cold and MPC DeFi and staking support, has launched a host of new features coming to its platform with the latest update.

In a blog post by the blockchain cybersecurity company, clients managing digital assets with GK8’s solution can now instantly integrate their operations with any existing or future layer-1 blockchains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with no additional research and development needed.

GK8 noted that with another new feature added to the update, users can access any smart contracts and integrate any tokens based on ERC20 standard on any EVM-compatible chain without the need for developing contract- or token-specific patches.

GK8 enables its clients to integrate their custodial services with any EVM-compatible blockchains with no additional development and coding needed.

The generic EVM support allows the user to set up a network node within seconds for any present or future EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain. The solution’s capabilities extend beyond basic transactions, enabling the user to access DeFi smart contracts and native staking through GK8’s unique cold staking feature.

Primarily, it affords clients the flexibility they need to keep up with the fast-moving blockchain space, connecting with new chains and DeFi services through zero time-to-market integrations without wasting months on protocol-specific updates.

GK8 expands blockchain support stack, adds Cardano, Tezos

In its announcement, the security firm announced the expansion of its supported blockchain stack, adding integrations with Cardano and Tezos.

The two popular blockchains based on proof-of-stake consensus seen as a more eco-friendly alternative to Bitcoin and Ethereum’s proof-of-work.

The integration includes full node support, access to native staking, which allows the user to gain rewards by enabling the network’s operations, and smart contract support for DeFi. For staking, GK8’s clients can use its unique cold staking functionality, which allows them to lock their digital assets into the select smart contract without having to remove them from the Cold Vault.

Lior Lamesh, CEO and Co-Founder of GK8, describes EVM as a breakthrough infrastructure protocol shaping up to be the software backbone for the future of finance.