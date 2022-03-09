TL;DR Breakdown

GK8 coups more clients, expands its network in UK, US.

Firm fighting hackers plaguing threats to crypto with cybersecurity products.

Top cybersecurity firm, GK8 has announced the expansion of its network and product after onboarding four new clients, with its solution set to power the digital asset services of SolidBlock, a real estate tokenization service and marketplace, JIC Bank, a licensed international bank headquartered in Puerto Rico, 2nd Market, a Brazilian digital assets exchange, and Prohibit, an Israeli cryptocurrency trading platform.

GK8, in a press statement, also announced a new long-term agreement extending its partnership with eToro, the leading global social investing network. Per the statement, the cybersecurity firm is expanding its operations in the US and the UK with new hires, senior sales lead who previously worked at Unbound (recently acquired by Coinbase).

Michael Cimo will lead the US operations as GTM Sales Executive, while Daniel Ibrahim will take over the UK and European markets as the Director of Sales for the region. The company is hiring for all departments globally.

How Gk8 is solving cybersecurity problem plaguing crypto

While noting the persistent threat from hackers as a critical obstacle for institutional crypto adoption making major players wary of risk involved, GK8 has developed an institutional-grade custody platform designed to provide financial institutions with the highest possible security together with maximum versatility and functionality.

The tool will provide security and power to the digital asset services of SolidBlock, JIC Bank, 2nd Market, and Prohibit.

“The blockchain ecosystem is no longer the fringe, it’s the cutting edge of finance,” says Lior Lamesh, CEO and Co-Founder of GK8. “Everyone, from banks to fintech royalty and crypto-native innovators, wants a piece of the pie, but they also want to make sure they go in with the highest possible security. We’re gearing up for an anticipated spike in demand, expanding our team and adding new features to our product to arm our clients with regulation-ready solutions that grant institutions the opportunity to do just that, unlocking new revenue streams without exposing themselves to risks. We are excited to be opening 2022 on such an explosive note.”