TL;DR Breakdown:

KISS Band musician Gene Simmons has revealed he’s a Bitcoin HODLer.

He also admitted to holding a sizable amount of Dogecoin.

The founder and front-man of KISS Band, Gene Simmons, revealed to his followers on Twitter that he’s a Bitcoin millionaire. He admitted to holding not less than a million dollars in the leading cryptocurrency as an investment. Aside from Bitcoin, however, the American musicians also disclosed he bought a sizable amount of Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency that has made headlines across many outlets since last week.

Gene Simmons HODLs Bitcoin

In response to a follower who said, “Gene, we need you on the Bitcoin train. Musicians are not getting paid more per stream,” the KISS front-man disclosed that he’s already an investor and holds a seven-figure value in the cryptocurrency. Gene Simmons is one of the popular American musicians interested in Bitcoin. Reportedly, he first spoke about the cryptocurrency during a 2017 interview with The Street, saying that he is “interested in Bitcoin, but only as a piece of the [investment] puzzle.”

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency that Gene Simmons holds in his investment portfolio. The KISS Band founder – whose net worth is estimated to be at least $400 million – also revealed via Twitter on February 4 that he “bought a big position in Dogecoin.” At the time, the meme cryptocurrency was seeing a big run-up in market price followings a series of DOGE tweets from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk.

I’m not recommending, nor am I not recommending, but yes, I bought a big position in Dogecoin. And yes, I’m a Hodler. FUM. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) February 4, 2021

Musicians love Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, are becoming an attractive investment asset for musicians as well. Besides Gene Simmons, another popular American musician and songwriter, Sean Lennon, disclosed his interest in BTC. As Cryptopolitan reported, Lennon was more positive about the crypto than any other things last year. It’s also worth noting that some musicians are turning to create their digital currencies to boost fan engagement.