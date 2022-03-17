TL;DR Breakdown

NFT gaming platform Balthazar goes live today.

Executive says platform is bringing innovation to play-to-earn space.

Global Venture Capital firm, Side Door Ventures, has kicked off gaming platform Balthazar’s new NFT management program, with $1 million of Splinterlands NFT assets.

The VC, which is one of Balthazar’s backers in its Token Sale, has enlisted Balthazar to manage its 1.3 million Splinterlands NFTs to be used by its Wizards through its scholarship program.

“Balthazar is bringing innovation to the play-to-earn space like no other DAO in the world,” said JJ MacLean, Partner at Side Door Ventures. “Its streamlined system allows us to plug in our NFTs and watch them return a yield. We see huge potential in this space and we’re excited to be part of Balthazar’s journey.”

To celebrate the launch of the NFT management program, gaming platform Balthazar has teamed up with Splinterlands for the biggest card opening event in Splinterlands’ history.

On March 17, 2022 at 1pm UTC, Balthazar’s Chief Gaming Officer Nicholas ‘NicoThePico’ Korsgård and Splinterlands’ Jared ‘Bulldog’ Grubbs co-hosted the two-hour livestream where they unboxed the 1.3 million cards in 260,000 card packs.

Balthazar also gave away 3,000 Splinterlands scholarships and announced a long-term scholar incentive program, where every signed-up Wizard received US$100 worth of Balthazar tokens – a total value of US$300,000.

Gaming platform Balthazar, allowing holders enjoy more yield from NFT

The NFT management program is the first of its kind that we are aware of, which allows NFT holders to earn a yield from their assets. NFT holders connect their NFTs with Balthazar’s platform and Balthazar then assigns the NFTs to Wizards to deploy in games. Yields can be monitored and tracked through Balthazar’s dashboard.

Balthazar is working on building out this program with more assets and games in the coming months.

Balthazar’s CEO John Stefanidis: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the launch of our NFT management program thanks to Side Door Ventures and Splinterlands’ Jared ‘Bulldog’ Grubbs and our very own Nicholas ‘NicoThePico’ Korsgård.

“It’s a very exciting time to be innovating with so many incredible people and this is just the beginning for the GameFi space.”